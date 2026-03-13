Insurance Brokers And Agents Market 2026 Navigating Complex Risk And Policy Ecosystems

Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $496.31 billion in 2025 to $526.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insurance Brokers And Agents market is dominated by a mix of global brokerage conglomerates and regional intermediaries. Companies are focusing on digital distribution platforms, data-driven advisory solutions, specialized product offerings, and strong regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and enhance customer retention. Increasing mergers and acquisitions, insurtech collaborations, and investments in analytics and automation are further intensifying competition across the sector. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological partnerships, and long-term strategic expansion within the evolving global insurance distribution market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Growth?

According to our research, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The Risk And Insurance Services division of the company is partially involved in the insurance brokers and agents market provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage and services, risk advice, control and risk transfer and mitigation solutions. The company conducts business operations through its subsidiary companies, Marsh, and Guy Carpenter.

How Concentrated Is the Insurance Brokers And Agents Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects decentralized competitive structure, where local relationships, regulatory licensing requirements, and advisory expertise outweigh pure scale advantages. Leading firms such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, Aon plc, Hub International Ltd, Willis Towers Watson, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc, Acrisure LLC, USI Insurance Services LLC, Lockton Companies Inc, and Brown & Brown Inc. maintain competitive positioning through acquisition-led expansion, diversified service portfolios, analytics-driven insights, and global insurer partnerships, while thousands of regional brokers and independent agents continue to dominate personal and SME segments. As digital adoption accelerates and consolidation activity increases, strategic partnerships and technology investments are expected to gradually enhance scale efficiencies, though localized trust and client retention dynamics will continue to sustain market fragmentation.

•Leading companies include:

oMarsh & McLennan Companies (4%)

oArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (2%)

oAon plc (2%)

oHub International Ltd. (1%)

oWillis Towers Watson (WTW) (1%)

oAlliant Insurance Services, Inc. (1%)

oAcrisure LLC (1%)

oUSI Insurance Services LLC (1%)

oLockton Companies Inc (1%)

oBrown & Brown Inc. (0.1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: SIB Corp Hub International Limited, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, Aon Canada Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, NFP Canada Corp, Westland Insurance Group Ltd, Billyard Insurance Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, HUB International Limited, Brown & Brown, Inc, Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc, Lockton, Inc, Acrisure, LLC, USI Insurance Services, LLC, Alliant Insurance Services Inc, NFP Corp, Assured Partners, Inc, and CBIZ, Inc are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, Marsh Broker Japan, Inc, Lead Insurance Service Co, Ltd, Kyoritsu Insurance Brokers of Japan Co, Ltd, World Insurance Association, LLC, Marnix Reinsurance Brokers B.V, MST Insurance Service Co, Ltd, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Management Corporation, Fanhua Inc, Chang'an Insurance Brokers Co, Ltd, Shenzhen Huakang Insurance Agency Co, Ltd, Union Insurance Broker Co, Ltd, Jiangtai Insurance Broker Co, Ltd, Aon-COFCO Insurance Brokers Co, Ltd, Marsh (China) Insurance Brokers Co, Ltd, Air Union Insurance Brokers Co, Ltd, Huatai Insurance Agency & Consultant Service Ltd, Willis Insurance Brokers Co, Ltd, Miller Insurance Services LLP, UIB Insurance Brokers Co. Limited, LK Insurance Services Co, Ltd, Aon Korea Inc, BRM Korea Non-Life Insurance Broker Co, Ltd, and ENC Plus Insurance Brokers Co, Ltd and more are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: APRIL Entreprise S.A.S, Jensten Group Limited, Marsh & McLennan Companies UK Limited, Aon UK Limited, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, Aon Holding Deutschland GmbH, Funk Gruppe GmbH, Ecclesia Holding GmbH, and Marsh GmbH are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Malakut Insurance Brokers, Marsh LLC, Insurance Brokers LLC, MAI Insurance Brokers Poland Sp. z o.o, Marsh Sp. z o.o, Howden Insurance Brokers Nederland B.V, Meijers Assurantiën B.V, Aon Nederland B.V, International Insurance Brokers s.r.o, Unilink S.A, Destine Broker de Asigurare S.R.L, Instrade Insurance Broker Ltd, HUNInsurance Biztosítási Alkusz Kft, Satum Insurance Brokers and Brokerslink are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Aon Risk Services Argentina S.A, TTMS Argentina S.A, Insur Insurance Company S.A, SRC Brokers S.A, Lockton Brasil Corretora de Seguros Ltda, Uai Brazil Insurance Broker Ltda, ALC Corretora de Seguros Ltda, Aon Brasil Corretora de Resseguros Ltda, Marsh Corretora de Seguros Ltda, Marsh Peru S.A.C. Corredores de Seguros, Howden Peru Corredores de Seguros S.A, Consejeros y Corredores de Seguros S.A, Lockton Peru Corredores de Seguros S.A.C, Arthur J. Gallagher Peru Corredores de Seguros S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Growing Focus On Customer-Centric Advisory And Value-Added Services is transforming intermediaries’ strategic efforts to deepen relationships by offering tailored guidance, integrated policy insights, and support mechanisms that enhance customer experience and loyalty throughout the insurance lifecycle.

•Example: Zurich Insurance Asia Pacific Zurich Edge Assist (November 2025) assigns Zurich Edge platform developed in collaboration with agents and brokers.

•This innovation delivers seamless omnichannel experiences, connect intermediaries with smarter servicing tools, and enable more responsive, personalized support for policyholders across Asia Pacific.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding specialized insurance advisory services to differentiate offerings and strengthen competitive positioning.

•Accelerating mergers, acquisitions, and regional partnerships to expand geographic footprint and client portfolios.

•Investing in advanced analytics, CRM systems, and automation tools to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

•Adopting omnichannel distribution models that integrate digital platforms with relationship-based offline advisory services to improve scalability and client retention.

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