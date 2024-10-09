Private Network Award Nominations Now Open for 2024: Recognizing Excellence in 5G, LTE, CBRS, and Connected Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeckNexus, a global leader in private network technology, is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the 2024 Private Network Awards. These prestigious awards will honor exceptional achievements and innovations in 5G, LTE, and CBRS private networks, recognizing top-tier products and solutions across a range of industries.

As private networks continue to transform connectivity, these awards celebrate pioneering technology advancements and sector-specific deployments, spotlighting companies driving the future of industries like manufacturing, healthcare, education, smart cities, and more.

Important Dates:
🗓️ Submission Deadline: October 30, 2024
🎉 Winners Announced: November 15, 2024
🏆 Featured in Private Network Magazine: November 30, 2024

2024 Award Categories:
The award categories celebrate excellence in both overall technological innovation and enterprise-specific use cases, reflecting the broad impact of private networks across industries.

Overall Excellence Categories:
🌟 Private 5G/LTE Networks
🤝 Neutral Host Networks
💡 Private Network Startups
🔒 Private Network Security
🤖 Private Network & Generative AI Integration
⚙️ Private Network System Integration
📊 Private Network Assurance
🌐 Private Network Scalability
🌱 Private Network Sustainability
💡 Private Network Innovation

Connected Enterprise Categories:
🏭 Manufacturing
⚡ Energy and Utilities
🎟️ Sports and Event Venues
🚚 Warehouse and Logistics
⛏️ Mining
✈️ Airports
⚓ Ports
🚗 Automotive
🎓 Education
🏥 Healthcare
🚨 Public Safety
🛡️ Defense
🌾 Agriculture
🌆 Smart Cities
🏗️ Construction

2023 Private Network Award Winners:
The 2023 Private Network Awards honored several industry leaders. Nokia was recognized for leadership in Private 5G/LTE Networks, while Cox Communications won for its MOCN Neutral Host solution in public safety. Celona and OneLayer were named Top Private Network Startups, with OneLayer also recognized for private network security and Celona for improving manufacturing processes. Deutsche Telekom won for smart transportation, AT&T for 5G healthcare innovations, Verizon for 5G integration in sports venues, Amantya Technologies for advancing 5G in Indian education, and Radisys for sustainable 5G networks with Open RAN solutions.

Submit Your Entry:
Don’t miss the chance to showcase your innovations! Submit your entry now via our submission portal. The entry fee is $199, and multiple submissions across categories are allowed. Winning the Private Network Awards will put your company in the spotlight, demonstrate your leadership, and solidify your place as a key innovator in the future of private networks.

About TeckNexus:
TeckNexus is a global platform providing comprehensive insights across the telecommunications and technology sectors. Covering key topics such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI (GenAI), Private Networks, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), and Satellite Connectivity (NTN), we serve telecom operators, enterprises, technology vendors, hyperscalers, and industry stakeholders advancing innovation. Our resources include 5G magazine articles, whitepapers, custom research, webinars, podcasts, and thought-leadership programs designed to enhance visibility and engagement. TeckNexus equips businesses with the insights and tools needed to succeed in an ever-changing industry, fostering informed decision-making and driving growth.

For more information on the Private Network Awards 2024 and submission guidelines, visit https://tecknexus.com/private-network-awards-in-5g-lte-and-cbrs/.

Hema Kadia, CEO TeckNexus
📧 Email: contact@tecknexus.com

