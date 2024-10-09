Lucid Bots is Revolutionizing Facilities Maintenance from the Ground Up

Lucid Bots Sherpa Cleaning Drone and Lavo Bot Surface Cleaner Making Your Projects More Efficient, Productive and Profitable Sherpa Cleaning Drone Cleaning Brick Building and Windows Lucid Bots Lavo Bot Pressure Washing Surface Cleaner

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucid Bots, a leader in exterior robotic cleaning solutions, is excited to announce its participation at the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) World Workplace 2024 from October 9-11 in San Antonio, Texas at Booth #2948. At this premier facilities maintenance industry event, Lucid Bots will showcase its groundbreaking cleaning technologies—the Sherpa cleaning drone and Lavo Bot surface cleaning robot —designed to transform the exterior cleaning of buildings, windows, parking lots, plazas, patios, terraces, and large outdoor areas."We are excited to demonstrate how our Sherpa Drone and Lavo Bot are revolutionizing exterior facilities maintenance," said Andrew Ashur, CEO and Founder of Lucid Bots. "Our innovative tools allow facility maintenance managers to handle large-scale outdoor cleaning tasks with greater safety, precision, and efficiency."The Sherpa Cleaning Drone offers an advanced solution for maintaining complex exterior surfaces. It is specifically designed to handle difficult-to-reach areas with ease, providing a safer alternative to traditional cleaning methods. Ideal for soft washing and pressure washing up to 4500 PSI to clean the biggest jobs:• Building Facades: Effectively cleans a variety of surfaces, including glass, brick, and metal, ensuring a streak-free and polished finish.• Windows: Efficiently cleans windows without the need for scaffolding or lifts, streamlining the exterior glass cleaning process.• Canopies and Overhangs: Easily reaches and cleans these architectural features, which are typically challenging to maintain.• False Balconies and Terraces: Provides safe, touch-free cleaning of decorative and functional outdoor structures without the need for workers to access these elevated areas manually.• Skylights and Atriums: Ideal for maintaining glass surfaces that are difficult to clean by hand, ensuring precision and safety.The Lavo Bot specializes in ground-level cleaning, offering powerful solutions for expansive outdoor areas. It is designed to manage:• Parking Lots: Effectively removes dirt and debris from large parking areas, ensuring clean and welcoming spaces.• Sidewalks and Pathways: Maintains pedestrian walkways, ensuring they remain clean and clear of dirt, debris, and weather buildup.• Plazas and Courtyards: Ideal for maintaining high-traffic public spaces, keeping them clean and presentable.• Arenas and Stadium Grounds: Provides efficient cleaning for large outdoor venues, maintaining high standards of cleanliness.• Outdoor Patios and Large Porches: Perfect for commercial and public spaces including business parks, universities, places of worship, retail, hotels, restaurants and hospitals, ensuring these outdoor areas are kept spotless.Proven Solutions for Exterior Maintenance: Lucid Bots’ Sherpa Drone and Lavo Bot are already delivering significant benefits across various industries. These autonomous cleaning solutions offer up to 50% cost savings, reduce cleaning time by up to 70%, and cut water usage by 80%, making them the clear choice for facilities looking to improve operational efficiency, sustainability, productivity, safety and profitability.About IFMA World WorkplaceIFMA’s World Workplace is the largest learning and networking event for facility management professionals, providing a platform to explore the latest innovations in building operations and maintenance.About Lucid Bots, Inc.Founded in 2018, Lucid Bots Inc. is an AI robotics company that is committed to uplifting humanity by building the world's most productive and responsible robots that can do dangerous and demanding tasks. Headquartered in Charlotte, the company engineers, manufactures, and supports its products domestically, which include the Sherpa, a cleaning drone, and the Lavo Bot, a pressure-washing robot. Lucid Bots’ products are elevating safety and efficiency for a growing number of customers around the world. Lucid is a Y Combinator-backed company, with investments from Cubit Capital, Idea Fund Partners, Danu Ventures, and others. Lucid Bots raised $9M in Series A funding in May and was recently named a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, designed to help startups evolve faster through cutting-edge technology, opportunities to connect with venture capitalists, and access to the latest technical resources. For more information, visit LucidBots.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

