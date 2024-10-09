Submit Release
ARTELLIGENCE HOLDINGS HAS IP VALUED AT OVER $5.23 BILLION

Massive Resources for Visual Language Models in Artificial Intelligence Development

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARtelligence Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Tautachrome, Inc.; OTC Markets: TTCM) is a company engaged in trusted imagery, imagery technology, and media. One of the company’s intellectual property offerings — AI Visual Thesauri — was just valued at over $5.23 billion. Today, the company published the valuation via its Open Letter to Shareholders.

October 5, 2024

Dear Shareholders,

We are pleased to announce a significant milestone for ARtelligence Holdings, Inc. On September 26, 2024, we received the long-awaited valuation of our intellectual property, AI Visual Thesauri — at an impressive $5,230,085,000.

The valuation was conducted by C. Zachary Meyers, PLLC. Both a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Valuation Analyst, Mr. Meyers has been retained in over 3,000 cases as a testifying, consulting, or joint/court appointed expert. He has also made significant contributions to the financial disciplines at the highest levels from his multiple influential roles as the: Former Chair and Current Member of the Standards Board for the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts; Advisory Council Member for the Global Association of Valuators and Analysts; Member of the Appraisal Standards Board, Business Value Task Force, and Business Valuation Resource Panel for the Appraisal Foundation in Washington, DC.

Our extensive collection of digital images, one of the largest in the world, is a critical asset for the development of Visual Language Models in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR). This valuation, which we believe is quite conservative, underscores the immense potential and strategic importance of our intellectual properties in these rapidly evolving fields.

Our achievement of this valuation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and positions ARtelligence Holdings strongly in the AI and AR markets.

We are excited about the future and the opportunities this valuation brings to our company, especially as we endeavor to meet all regulatory requirements as soon as practicable and as market conditions allow.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Timothy A. Holly
Chairman and CEO
ARtelligence Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations
ARtelligence Holdings, Inc.
+1 888-881-2427
IR@aiar.solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

