Tukki Celebrates First Anniversary with Free US Visa and Green Card Giveaway for Startup Founders

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL, US — In celebration of its first anniversary, Tukki , a leading immigration assistance platform for entrepreneurs, is launching the “American Dream: Win a US Visa or Green Card” competition. Startup founders from around the world are invited to compete for a chance to win a full, fee-free US visa or green card application process, valued at over $10,000. The contest marks Tukki’s commitment to supporting immigrant founders in achieving their American Dream.The competition, open throughout October, will culminate in a virtual pitch competition on November 8, 2024, where five finalists will pitch their startup ideas to a panel of top C-suite executives and venture capitalists. The grand prize winner will receive a premium visa or green card application service from Tukki, while the second and third place winners will enjoy discounted services of 50% and 30%, respectively.Tukki’s co-founders, Ramiro Roballos and Saveliy Vasilev, both of whom are immigrants themselves, created this competition to ease the immigration process for fellow founders, giving back to those who most supported them in their first year of business.“When I was starting my business, a free visa process would have made a world of difference,” said Roballos. “We know how challenging it is to balance building a startup and navigating the complex US immigration system, and this is our way of giving back to the community.”The contest is open to full-time startup founders whose companies meet at least one of the following criteria:- Employs 5 or more full-time team members- Raised $250,000+ in funding- Reached $250,000 in annual revenue- Accepted into a leading accelerator, such as Y Combinator or TechstarsKey competition dates:- October 1-31, 2024: Application period- November 1-5, 2024: Finalist selection- November 8, 2024: Pitch competition- November 11, 2024: Winners announcedRoballos and Vasilev see this competition as a vital initiative for the startup ecosystem. “Entrepreneurs are extraordinary individuals with the potential to create great societal value, and we want to support them in accessing opportunities in the US,” said Vasilev. “We’re offering not just a prize, but a life-changing opportunity.”While the competition doesn’t guarantee a visa, Tukki’s team of legal experts will provide guidance throughout the process, ensuring the best chance of success and a premium experience for the winning founders.For more information and to enter the contest, founders can visit https://tukki.ai/competition About Tukkiukki is a Miami-based company dedicated to simplifying the US immigration process for entrepreneurs and professionals. By combining legal expertise with advanced technology, Tukki offers tailored visa solutions that help individuals achieve their immigration goals quickly and efficiently.Media contact:Nadine Heir, Organic Marketer at Tukkinadine@tukki.ai

