Nightly closures of H-1 westbound October 13-18 for drainage repairs

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close the H-1 Freeway westbound from Vineyard Boulevard nightly from Sunday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 18 from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. for drainage repairs near the Magellan Overlook.

All westbound traffic will be detoured to the Vineyard Boulevard exit. Motorists may reenter the westbound H-1 by turning right on Vineyard Boulevard at Punchbowl Street.

The closures are necessary to make repairs to a drainage pipe under the H-1. Crews will be excavating in the vicinity of Magellan Avenue to replace the corrugated metal pipe with a reinforced concrete pipe.

The work is expected to take seven working days, weather permitting. HDOT will repave the area after the pipe is replaced.

Portable message boards have been deployed to the area. Emergency vehicles and TheBus will be detoured due to the trenching needed for the pipe repair.

HDOT posts lane closure notices for the following week on Friday afternoons to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

