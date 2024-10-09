Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,658 in the last 365 days.

Nightly closures of H-1 westbound October 13-18 for drainage repairs

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close the H-1 Freeway westbound from Vineyard Boulevard nightly from Sunday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 18 from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. for drainage repairs near the Magellan Overlook.

 

All westbound traffic will be detoured to the Vineyard Boulevard exit. Motorists may reenter the westbound H-1 by turning right on Vineyard Boulevard at Punchbowl Street.

 

The closures are necessary to make repairs to a drainage pipe under the H-1. Crews will be excavating in the vicinity of Magellan Avenue to replace the corrugated metal pipe with a reinforced concrete pipe.

 

The work is expected to take seven working days, weather permitting. HDOT will repave the area after the pipe is replaced.

 

Portable message boards have been deployed to the area. Emergency vehicles and TheBus will be detoured due to the trenching needed for the pipe repair.

 

HDOT posts lane closure notices for the following week on Friday afternoons to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

 

###

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nightly closures of H-1 westbound October 13-18 for drainage repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more