US-Based Nigerian Author, Osaretin Agbonavbare Unveils Groundbreaking Book on AI for SMEs

SOUTH AFRICA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned US-based Nigerian author, entrepreneur, and Human-Computer Interactions Specialist, and founder of bbcmgtAI LLC, Osaretin Agbonavbare, has launched his latest book, "Leveraging AI PCs for SMEs", on Amazon and other books store. This timely publication provides entrepreneurs with a comprehensive guide on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineered personal computers to drive business growth, innovation, and sustainability.Fresh from his success at the UNGA78 Science Summit, where he hosted three sessions, Agbonavbare spoke at this year's United Nations General Assembly side activities in collaboration with the African Coalition for Development. His expertise in AI and digital technology sheds light on the opportunities and challenges facing SMEs in Africa."AI is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity for businesses to survive in today's digital world," Agbonavbare emphasized. "My book aims to demystify AI and make it accessible to SMEs, enabling them to compete with larger corporations."The book explores practical AI PC’s applications for SMEs, including:•⁠ ⁠Automating customer service with chatbots•⁠ ⁠Optimizing data analytics for better business insights•⁠ ⁠Revolutionizing marketing and customer service with personalized experiences•⁠ ⁠Enhancing product development, supply chain management, and logisticsAgbonavbare's expertise spans over decades, working with top-tier organizations in the digital ecosystem. He is also the author of the famous book “Artificial Intelligence in Africa: Business Growth Formula”"Leveraging AI PCs for SMEs" offers actionable insights and real-world examples to help entrepreneurs:•⁠ ⁠Assess AI readiness•⁠ ⁠Choose the right AI solutions•⁠ ⁠Implement AI strategies•⁠ ⁠Measure ROI"Osaretin's book is a game-changer for SMEs," said Edosa Odaro, a renowned Data & AI expert. "His expertise shines through, providing actionable advice for businesses to thrive in the AI era."Agbonavbare who spoke at the United Nations General Assembly side activities in collaboration with the African Coalition for Development, focusing on:•⁠ ⁠Leveraging AI for Sustainable Innovative Leadership•⁠ ⁠Digital Transformation for Africa’s Policy Makers•⁠ ⁠Harnessing Technology for Economic GrowthWeb URL: www.linktr.ee/osaretinagbon Book: https://www.amazon.com/Leveraging-AI-PCs-SMEs-Computers-ebook/dp/B0DCGDB5JH

