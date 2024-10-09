PHILIPPINES, October 9 - Press Release

October 9, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CCG FIRING WATER CANNON AT BFAR IN BAJO DE MASINLOC Kung dati ay mga mangingisda at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang madalas na pinapatikim ng water cannon at pambu-bully ng China Coast Guard (CCG), ngayon maging ang ating maritime scientists na mula sa Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) nakakaranas na rin at paulit-ulit na rin silang nalalagay sa panganib. Hindi natin palalampasin ang mga pagmamalabis at hindi makataong pagtrato sa atin ng CCG. This is a blatant violation of our sovereign rights and rules-based international order, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). We must hold the CCG accountable for all of its unprovoked attacks. The safety of our government personnel and the sovereignty of our country are non-negotiable. I also urge our PCG and the Philippine Navy to increase the frequency of patrols in the West Philippine Sea to ensure the safety of our people and the security of our waters.

