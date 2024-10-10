Canopy Connect and FirstChoice Announce Strategic Partnership Canopy Connect, Inc. FirstChoice, a Marshberry Company

Partnership provides FirstChoice‘s network of insurance agencies with modern insurance data collection capabilities

This partnership provides our members with cutting-edge technology that simplifies the insurance process by enabling easy and secure data collection” — Keith Captain, FirstChoice President

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Connect, a leading insurance verification technology provider, and MarshBerry, a leading investment banking and consulting firm serving the insurance distribution and wealth management industries, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership developed to enhance FirstChoice, a MarshBerry Company (FirstChoice) , membership’s ability to efficiently and effectively intake insurance data.Insurance agencies that need to obtain verified insurance information from their prospective clients can benefit from using Canopy Connect’s insurance data intake platform . Unlike traditional forms and phone calls, Canopy Connect enables prospects to share insurance information directly from their current insurance carrier. Through a Canopy Connect link, an insured selects their current carrier from more than 300 in under thirty seconds.“We’re thrilled to partner with FirstChoice and equip agencies with best in class tools,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect . “FirstChoice is clearly dedicated to helping their member agencies succeed in this competitive market.”FirstChoice members are offered special rates through the partnership to subscribe to Canopy Connect, which simplifies their quoting procedure and enhances their ability to advise their clients.“We are thrilled to offer our members access to Canopy Connect,” said Keith Captain, FirstChoice President. “This partnership provides our members with cutting-edge technology that simplifies the insurance process by enabling easy and secure data collection. With Canopy Connect, our member agencies can serve clients more efficiently, freeing up valuable time to focus on delivering exceptional customer service and growing their business.”Learn more about Canopy Connect’s insurance data intake platform at: https://www.usecanopy.com/insurance-data-intake About Canopy Connect, Inc.Canopy Connect™ is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect’s solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize ValueMarshBerry is a global leader in financial services and consulting dedicated to helping insurance brokerages, and firms in the wealth management industry, achieve sustained growth and value for every stage of ownership. With a legacy spanning over 40 years, MarshBerry offers an extensive suite of services, including Investment Banking (Merger & Acquisition Advisory; Capital Raising), Financial Consulting (Strategic Planning; Valuations; Perpetuation Planning), Organic Growth Consulting (Leadership, Sales & Talent Solutions), Executive Peer Exchange, Agency Network and Market Intelligence and Performance Benchmarking. For more information, visit www.MarshBerry.com

