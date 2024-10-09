TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to participate in California Economic Summit

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will speak at the California Economic Summit hosted by California Forward, discussing the state’s economic strength and how the administration is working to expand growth in communities throughout California.

WHAT: California Economic Summit hosted by California Forward

WHEN: Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 10:50 a.m.

**NOTE: This in-person event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, October 9. Location information will be provided upon RSVP. For more information about the Summit, contact sarah@cafwd.org.