Comer Presses USDA for Answers on Arbitrary Enforcement of Horse Protection Act, Seeks Transcribed Interview with Key Official

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing to conduct oversight of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) enforcement of the Horse Protection Act (HPA) and its promulgation of a final rule titled Horse Protection Amendments. Information obtained by the Oversight Committee and recent actions at Tennessee Walking Horse shows reveals USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) may be exceeding its authority in inspections related to horse shows. In a letter to USDA Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack, Chairman Comer is now requesting that USDA make Dr. Aaron Rhyner, Assistant Director of APHIS, available to participate in a transcribed interview.

The Committee received allegations that the Assistant Director of USDA’s APHIS sent an e-mail to horse show representatives on new competition inspection requirements two hours prior to a competition without warning or prior notification of forthcoming guidance. On August 9, 2024, Chairman Comer called on the Office of Inspector General (OIG) to initiate a review of the USDA’s policies and practices regarding implementation of the HPA. In addition, the Committee sought documents and information to enable oversight of APHIS’s role in enforcing the HPA. To date, USDA has produced only limited documents in response to some of the Committee’s requests.

“It is imperative that USDA enforces HPA in a manner that is fair, consistent, and within the bounds of its statutory authority. The Committee is concerned about USDA’s compliance with the HPA, particularly considering allegations received by the Committee of arbitrary enforcement, lack of due process, and potential retribution against horse trainers and owners by disqualifying horses or changing inspection procedures at the last minute as retribution for filing a lawsuit. The Committee’s role in this oversight is to safeguard the integrity of HPA’s implementation and to protect the rights of those within the horse industry who depend on fair and consistent enforcement of the law as Congress intended. It is imperative that the Committee hear directly from Dr. Rhyner to understand USDA’s approach to HPA enforcement and any related policy changes.,” concluded Chairman James Comer.

Read the letter to USDA Secretary Vilsack here.