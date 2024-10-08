News Release – Work Furlough Inmate Missing from OCCC

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

  

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 8, 2024

Work Furlough Inmate Missing from OCCC 

HONOLULU — Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Shaun E. Fleetwood failed to return to Module 20 today, Oct. 8, 2024.

Fleetwood, 43, left Module 20 on a furlough pass this morning and was supposed to return by 10 a.m. today. The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Sheriffs Division and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Fleetwood is 6 feet tall, approximately 177 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, but shaves his head. He is serving time for second-degree sexual assault.

Fleetwood’s parole hearing was scheduled for December 2024.

He now faces a second-degree escape charge, a Class B felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Anyone with information on Fleetwood’s whereabouts is asked to call Sheriffs Division at 808-586-1352.  

# # #

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

