News Release – Work Furlough Inmate Missing from OCCC
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 8, 2024
Work Furlough Inmate Missing from OCCC
HONOLULU — Oʻahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Shaun E. Fleetwood failed to return to Module 20 today, Oct. 8, 2024.
Fleetwood, 43, left Module 20 on a furlough pass this morning and was supposed to return by 10 a.m. today. The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Sheriffs Division and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.
Fleetwood is 6 feet tall, approximately 177 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, but shaves his head. He is serving time for second-degree sexual assault.
Fleetwood’s parole hearing was scheduled for December 2024.
He now faces a second-degree escape charge, a Class B felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.
He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.
Anyone with information on Fleetwood’s whereabouts is asked to call Sheriffs Division at 808-586-1352.
