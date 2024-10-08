Notice of Commission Meeting Cancelled and Rescheduled for October 10

Next date: Thursday, October 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Milton, the Miami City Commission meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, October 10, 2024, has beenCANCELLED.

In accordance with Miami City Code Section 2-33(o),whenever a scheduled City Commission meeting is cancelled or is not held due to a lack of a quorum or other emergency, a special City Commission meeting will be automatically scheduled for the Tuesday immediately following the cancelled meeting.Therefore, the special meeting will be held on October 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission chambers located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133.

All the scheduled agenda items from that cancelled meeting shall automatically be scheduled as an agenda item at the special City Commission meeting. The City Clerk shall notify the public of the special meeting that is to take place by placing a notice of the special City Commission meeting at the entrance of City Hall and the City’s main administrative building, placing a notice on the City’s website, and, if feasible, placing an ad in a newspaper of general circulation before the special meeting on the immediately following Tuesday. There shall be no additional notice by publication required for any such scheduled agenda item that is moved to the special City Commission meeting.

Should any person desire to appeal any decision of the City Commission with respect to any matter to be considered at this meeting, that person shall ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made including all testimony and evidence upon which any appeal may be based (F.S. 286.0105).

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, persons needing special accommodations to participate in this proceeding may contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 (Voice) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding.

Thursday, October 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr, Miami, 33133, View Map