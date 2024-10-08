Closing of City Facilities Due to Hurricane Milton

Published on October 08, 2024

Due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Milton, the Miami Riverside Center (MRC) and all city buildings will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 9, 2024. This decision is being made to ensure the safety of all City employees and the public who visit the facilities for City services. The Solid Waste Department services will continue until weather no longer permits.

Please note that essential services, including public safety will continue as scheduled. Non-essential services and their respective employees will operate remotely during this time.