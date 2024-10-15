Saniflow Corp: Committed to Hygiene with Innovative Ionizing Technology Solution for Changing Stations

Babymedi Horizontal Changing Station Variety of Finishes BabyMedi Horizontal Black Finish Discover the Power of Design with Saniflow Corp.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leader in innovative sanitation solutions, is proud to highlight its BabyMedi® line of baby changing stations. These stations are designed to provide unparalleled hygiene and durability in public spaces.

The BabyMedi® changing stations feature groundbreaking ion technology, which virtually disinfects the surface from harmful bacteria and viruses. This innovative technology, known as "Ion Hygienic," utilizes negatively charged particles to neutralize microorganisms, ensuring a safe and hygienic environment for infants and parents alike. This technology is distributed through, and can be found in, coatings, fibers, and solid products like the polyethylene bed itself. Additionally, this process takes place after every use once the station is closed properly.

The effectiveness of the ionizer technology has been rigorously tested and approved by TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized testing and certification organization. This certification ensures that these baby changing stations meet the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

This modern-designed baby changing station is also ADA compliant, meeting the accessibility standards of all users. While also being equipped with additional features, like BioCote® Antimicrobial Additive to minimize the growth of microorganisms on exposed surfaces, and safety regulators including child protection straps and a secure liner dispenser.

The BabyMedi® changing stations are available in both vertical and horizontal configurations to accommodate different space requirements. Whether you have limited floor space or prefer a more spacious design, there's a solution that fits your needs. Additionally, Ion technology is available for both.

Saniflow Corp. is dedicated to creating a healthier and safer environment for everyone. The BabyMedi® changing stations are a testament to this commitment and offer a valuable solution for businesses and organizations seeking to prioritize the well-being of their customers and community.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a leading provider of innovative sanitation solutions. With a focus on hygiene and sustainability, the company offers a wide range of hand dryers and baby changing stations to meet the needs of various industries.

Babymedi: How Ion Hygienic Technology Works

