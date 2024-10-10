Healthcare Transformation: MHDC Annual Meeting to Feature Keynote by MA Secretary of Health & Human Services Kate Walsh

Industry Leaders to Gather for Key Insights, Awards, & Collaboration. Honoring Leaders in Healthcare Innovation: Aneesh Chopra & Dr. Josh Mandel.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Health Data Consortium (MHDC) is pleased to announce its 2024 Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, 10:30am-2pm, at the Corporate Center at Waltham Woods. This member-only event will feature a keynote address, honor leaders in innovation, and highlight MHDC’s efforts to shape the future of healthcare through data-driven solutions.

Since 1996, the Dolores L. Mitchell Investing in Information Awards have recognized organizations and individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to using information and technology to transform healthcare delivery, policy, and financing. This year’s awards will be presented to two esteemed leaders in healthcare technology:

• Aneesh Chopra, Chief Strategy Officer at Arcadia

Mr. Chopra, a trailblazer in healthcare and technology, is recognized for his leadership in driving interoperability and data-driven solutions that empower providers, payers, and employers in the shift toward value-based care. As the nation’s first Chief Technology Officer, serving under President Obama, Chopra spearheaded initiatives to modernize the healthcare system through the adoption of electronic health records and health information exchanges. His extensive public service also includes his tenure as Virginia’s Secretary of Technology, where he championed public-private collaboration. A thought leader, author, and advocate for technological innovation, Chopra continues to influence the future of healthcare and technology. He also serves on the boards of IntegraConnect and the Virginia Center for Health Innovation, among others. His thought leadership extends to his book, Innovative State: How New Technologies Can Transform Government, where he discusses how technology can be harnessed to solve public problems.

• Josh Mandel, Chief Architect for Microsoft Healthcare and SMART Health IT

Dr. Mandel is at the forefront of healthcare interoperability, leveraging his dual expertise as a physician and software developer to create groundbreaking platforms that enhance clinical and research data access. His pioneering work with SMART on FHIR has laid the foundation for seamless data sharing across the healthcare system, including the US Patient Access API, a critical component for certified electronic health records. Dr. Mandel also developed SMART Health Cards, now widely used for issuing verifiable records of vaccination status. In addition to these contributions, he launched the Clinical Decision Support Hooks project, integrating external decision-making support services into clinical workflows. A lecturer at Harvard Medical School and a member of the national Health IT Standards Committee, Dr. Mandel is highly regarded for his efforts to simplify health data access for both clinicians and software developers.

MHDC is also honored to welcome Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as this year’s keynote speaker. Secretary Walsh oversees a team of more than 22,000 people providing direct support to nearly a third of the state’s population, including many of our most vulnerable residents. She is committed to maintaining a strong and efficient healthcare, nutrition, and financial safety net for all Massachusetts residents. Prior to her current role, she held leadership roles across the industry including as CEO of the Boston Medical Center health system for 13 years and prior to that Chief Operating Officer of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“We are excited to gather our members for this annual event, where we share ideas, celebrate achievements, and promote innovation in healthcare,” said Denny Brennan, Executive Director of MHDC. “With such an accomplished speaker and honorees, this year’s meeting will celebrate our collective efforts to improve healthcare.”

For more information about the MHDC Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon or to learn about available sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.mahealthdata.org/annualmeeting.

About MHDC:

The Massachusetts Health Data Consortium (MHDC) is a nationally recognized, regionally focused nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, accessibility, equity, and cost-efficiency through collaboration, innovation, and the strategic use of data. MHDC brings together leaders across the healthcare spectrum to tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges. Its mission is to empower individuals in their healthcare journeys while reducing the burdens on patients, providers, and payers.

