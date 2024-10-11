Mission Darkness Launches Grant Program to Equip School Districts with Signal-Blocking Pouches

GOLETA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Darkness , a global leader in radio frequency (RF) shielding solutions, commonly known as “ faraday bags ,” is excited to announce the launch of a grant program aimed at supporting six California school districts in implementing cell phone signal-blocking pouches for students in grades K-12.This initiative, which will begin in the 2024–2025 school year, is designed to enhance student focus and mental well-being by managing device usage during school hours.The program is closely aligned with California Assembly Bill 3216, which mandates that by July 1, 2026, schools must develop and enforce policies to limit or prohibit smartphone use during school hours. Mission Darkness is committed to supporting this legislative effort by providing innovative solutions that foster a distraction-free learning environment.At the heart of this initiative is a newly designed signal-blocking pouch specifically tailored for school districts seeking affordability. Priced at approximately $4 per pouch for bulk orders, this Mission Darkness faraday bag is a game-changer for districts aiming to meet the new mandate by providing thousands of these pouches to students. In addition to this flagship product, Mission Darkness offers four other styles of faraday bags designed for school use, with three additional designs in development. Districts can also opt for custom branding options, featuring school colors, mascots, and logos for a cohesive, personalized solution.As part of the grant program, every student in the participating districts will receive a signal-blocking pouch. These pouches block wireless signals, ensuring that devices remain inactive. Unlike traditional locking pouches, which may still allow distracting message pings and calls, Mission Darkness faraday bags prevent any communication signals, keeping students focused and less anxious about their devices. While some schools have previously banned devices outright, Mission Darkness provides a balanced solution by allowing students to retain possession of their devices for emergency use and convenience, while ensuring they remain inoperable and silent during the school day.Mission Darkness is providing these pouches to school districts for initial testing and implementation, with plans to expand the initiative. As state and federal legislation on school device use policies continues to evolve, Mission Darkness plans to expand its support with ultra-affordable options. Its long-term goal is to establish a nationwide standard for managing device usage in schools, enhancing focus and supporting students' overall mental well-being.For more information on Mission Darkness and its products, visit Mission Darkness.Mission Darkness, by MOS Equipment, is a worldwide leader in RF shielding solutions, specializing in wireless signal mitigation for police and military, and now schools. The company’s product range includes faraday bags, backpacks, shielded lockers, shielded tents, and other signal-blocking solutions. These products traditionally protect sensitive information from threats such as remote hacking, tracking, and unauthorized access, enhancing the security of digital operations. Mission Darkness products now support schools, event venues, corporations, and individuals with signal and distraction-free environments.Contact InformationFor more information about the grant program or to apply, please contact:Mission DarknessEmail: info@mosequipment.comPhone: +1-805-318-3212Website: Mission Darkness

