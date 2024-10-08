H.R. 9751, Executive Action Cost Transparency Act

H.R. 9751 would amend the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985 to require that CBO include the budgetary effects of any judicial action and any executive action in its baseline projections of revenues and spending in a manner that is consistent with the scorekeeping guidelines established under that act. Further, the bill would amend the Congressional Budget Act to require CBO to include a table in its baseline reports to the Congress that lists, to the extent practicable, all such judicial and executive actions that have a cumulative budgetary effect of at least $50 billion over the current year through the end of the 10-year budget window.

