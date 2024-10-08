S. 4711, Dismantling Outdated Obstacles and Barriers to Individual Employment Act of 2024

S. 4711 would prevent agencies from using a person’s past use of marijuana as the sole basis for taking certain personnel actions, such as excluding them from federal employment, disqualifying them from receiving security clearances, or denying them credentials to access federal facilities and systems. The bill also would require the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to help federal agencies implement the bill’s provisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.