Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1613

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - An Act amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in enforcement, further providing for powers and duties of waterways conservation officers and deputies; and, in enforcement, further providing for powers and duties of enforcement officers.

