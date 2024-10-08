CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Joins Governors Calling for Information About Federal Asylum Program

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen has joined a slate of Republican governors in criticizing a federal asylum program enacted to assist people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Their letter cites a lack of coordination and information sharing that is not only harming their states but is also serving as a detriment to those who are seeking asylum. They are demanding complete information about the location and status of migrants being directed to their communities.

The program first launched around two years ago under the purview of the U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to help stem the tide of illegal border breaches. It shut down for a period this summer over accusations of fraud. The group of governors say despite resuming again, concerns about the program persist.

The letter, addressed directly to President Biden and Vice President Harris, requests, “… your administration furnish our states complete information about the location and status of migrants being directed to our communities.”

In addition to Gov. Pillen, the following governor’s have signed onto the letter: Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Sarah Sanders (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Jeff Landry (LA), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Joe Lombardo (NV), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).

The entire letter is included with this release.

Letter Calling for Information About Federal Asylum Program