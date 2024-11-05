CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen to Lead State Delegation to Czech Republic and Germany

LINCOLN, NE – This week, Governor Jim Pillen and state leaders will embark on a diplomatic and trade mission to the Czech Republic and Germany. The delegation includes representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), Nebraska National Guard, the University of Nebraska, the state’s agriculture and banking industries, and the ag tech sector. The mission will take place from November 7-14.

“European consumers place a high value on sustainability,” said Gov. Pillen. “Nebraska’s low-carbon production of food, feed, and fuel can help meet this demand. We are excited to showcase our state’s precision ag technologies and leadership in animal agriculture while in Czechia and Germany.”

In the Czech Republic, Nebraska’s delegation will meet with the national government’s ministries of agriculture and foreign affairs, military leaders, and Czech agribusinesses. The goal of the mission is to deepen existing military, commercial, and educational partnerships. The State will also explore opportunities for agricultural research collaboration, particularly in livestock production.

Nebraska has longstanding cultural ties to the Czech Republic. From the mid-1850s to the 1910s, an estimated 50,000 Czechs settled in Nebraska. By the early 20th century, Nebraska had welcomed more Czech immigrants, per capita, than any other state. To honor this heritage, Gov. Pillen signed LB 140 into law this year, creating Czech Heritage license plates. Additionally, Nebraska’s National Guard has a 30+ year partnership with the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic through the U.S. European Command State Partnership Program. Since 1993, the partners have cooperated on more than 300 engagements, such as joint training exercises and military expertise exchanges.

In Germany, Nebraska’s delegation will recruit investment into the state’s bioeconomy; meet with leaders of German state governments; and take part in EuroTier, the largest international trade show for animal agriculture. Gov. Pillen will give the keynote address at EuroTier’s International Cattle & Pig Event on Nov. 11. The state delegation will also meet with German companies doing business in Nebraska to thank them for their ongoing investment. Additionally, the trade mission will promote Nebraska ag products, especially beef. In 2023, Nebraska exported $111 million of beef to the European Union—more than any other U.S. state.

“German businesses are renowned for their manufacturing prowess,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “Nebraska’s world-class workforce, central location, and strengths in transportation and logistics are strong selling points as we invite manufacturers to locate or expand in our state.”

Bayer, CLAAS, Continental, Evonik, and Graepel, and Siemens are among the German companies with significant operations in the Cornhusker State.