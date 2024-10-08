Submit Release
Celebrate History, Culture, Nature at the 30th Annual Hueco Tanks Community Fair

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

EL PASO – Join us for a weekend of fun, learning and exploration Oct. 19 and 20 at the 30th Annual Hueco Tanks Community Fair! This year’s event is a celebration of the rich history, vibrant culture and stunning natural beauty of Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site and the surrounding region.

Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or just looking for a family-friendly outing, there’s something for everyone. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities including guided tours, educational exhibits, rock climbing, cultural performances and social dances.

The event will run from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with free admission. For more information, visit Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site, 6900 Hueco Tanks Rd. #1, El Paso, Texas 79938, email huecotankssp@tpwd.texas.gov or call the park at (915) 857-1135.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with the history, culture and nature of Hueco Tanks.

Things to do:

Hiking- Explore the unique landscape and ancient rock formations of Hueco Tanks.

Guided tours- Join tours to visit pictographs and archaeological sites and take in beautiful views.

Rock climbing- Try your hand at climbing at one of the world’s premier climbing destinations.

Cultural presentations- Enjoy social dances, storytelling and exhibits that highlight the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Family activities- Engage in interactive activities and games with local organizations.

Picnic area and food truck- Relax and enjoy your meal with a stunning natural backdrop.

For media information, please contact Nicole Roque at nicole.roque@tpwd.texas.gov or by calling (915) 857-1135.

