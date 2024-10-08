Senate Bill 267 Printer's Number 0232

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in offenses against the family, further providing for newborn protection; in child protective services, further providing for definitions and for taking child into protective custody; and, in newborn protection, further providing for definitions and for incubators for newborns, providing for health care providers at urgent care centers accepting newborns and further providing for reporting acceptance of newborns, for immunity and for duties of department.

