DOCUmation Honored as One of Houston’s Best Places to Work, Securing Top Ten Ranking

Business professionals from DOCUmation and The Houston Rockets pose together at an event, wearing red shirts and suits, alongside Clutch, the gray bear mascot.

DOCUmation team showing support for our partners, the Houston Rockets, alongside mascot, Clutch.

A group of DOCUmation employees wearing matching "Here to Serve" T-shirts pose for a photo. They are holding flags and standing behind coolers and bags of food, indicating they are participating in a community service event, donating food to Houston-area

DOCUmation team volunteering at Meals on Wheels Montgomery County during United Way Week 2024.

Hunter Woolfolk, CEO of DOCUmation, presents a Rolex watch to Chase Seamans, a consultant at DOCUmation Houston. Hunter is smiling as he hands over the boxed watch, while Chase, wearing a green jacket, smiles and shakes hands with him during the award pre

Hunter Woolfolk, CEO of DOCUmation, presents an award to Chase Seamans from DOCUmation Houston in recognition of his outstanding performance and contributions to the company.

DOCUmation, Texas' largest privately held tech solutions provider, ranks #8 for outstanding workplace culture in the Houston Business Journal's awards.

We are honored to receive this recognition, which speaks to the incredible culture we’ve built here at DOCUmation”
— Jordan Abshier
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCUmation is proud to announce that we have been named one of the top workplaces in Houston, ranking #8 in our category with an outstanding feedback score of 97.47/100 at the Houston Business Journal’s annual Best Places to Work Awards. The prestigious award, which recognizes organizations with exceptional workplace culture and employee appreciation, was presented during a Classic Hollywood-themed luncheon held at the Marriott Marquis on October 4.

The Best Places to Work List is compiled by Quantum Workplace, which surveys employees from nominated companies on key areas such as corporate culture, amenities, benefits, and worker retention strategies. Based on these insights, companies are ranked within categories based on their size, with DOCUmation earning high marks for fostering a positive work environment and strong employee engagement.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which speaks to the incredible culture we’ve built here at DOCUmation," said Jordan Abshier, Vice President of DOCUmation Houston. "Our commitment to our employees is reflected in the passion and dedication they bring to their work every day, and this award is a testament to the strength of our team."

In addition to this accolade, DOCUmation has also been recognized statewide and nationally for our workplace excellence, including being named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas by the Texas Association of Business, and one of the Top Workplaces in the US by USA Today.

DOCUmation continues to prioritize creating a supportive and dynamic workplace that enables employees to thrive, further solidifying our role as a leader in the Houston business community.

About DOCUmation
DOCUmation is a Texas-based leader in office equipment and managed IT services, offering a wide range of solutions to help businesses operate efficiently. With a strong commitment to company culture and employee well-being, DOCUmation is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Houston.

Liz Morris
DOCUmation
DOCUmation: 30-years of History

