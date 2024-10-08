Sunmount’s Art Show
OPWDD was honored to attend Sunmount Developmental Center’s 2nd Annual LIT Art Show on September 11 in Tupper Lake, NY. This year’s theme for the competition was “The Animal In Me” and participants showcased their love for animals while displaying their inner selves – the side we may not always see. The artists worked for months on their pieces and the resulting 52 submissions from people living across the Sunmount region were on display for judging.
Two Sunmount residents received awards for their work and we’re pleased to feature their inspiration along with other creative artists this month.
Louis won first place in the “Unique” category for his display honoring the Buffalo Bills.
Makayla won third place in the “Creative” category for her model of a pug.
