Sunmount’s Art Show

OPWDD was honored to attend Sunmount Developmental Center’s 2nd Annual LIT Art Show on September 11 in Tupper Lake, NY. This year’s theme for the competition was “The Animal In Me” and participants showcased their love for animals while displaying their inner selves – the side we may not always see. The artists worked for months on their pieces and the resulting 52 submissions from people living across the Sunmount region were on display for judging.

Two Sunmount residents received awards for their work and we’re pleased to feature their inspiration along with other creative artists this month.

Louis won first place in the “Unique” category for his display honoring the Buffalo Bills.

Makayla won third place in the “Creative” category for her model of a pug.

“I chose the Buffalo Bills because as you can see, I am a huge fan!”

“I chose a tiger and named him ‘JJ’ after my brother who is always getting into things. I added a sun with glitter because it’s always bright and pipe cleaners and feathers.”

“I chose a pug – and named him ‘Rug’ – because I have one at home. I used Styrofoam and felt.”

“I chose a parrot with rainbow colors because I like rainbows and that’s how I am – bold and colorful. I used feathers, glitter and googly-eyes.”

“I chose an elephant to raise awareness about elephants being killed in Africa for their horns. It needs to stop.”

“I chose a dog and decorated him with rainbow flowers. This was my first art project ever!”

First place in the “Unique” category.