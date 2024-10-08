VA Announces Hurricane Milton Closures for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024

October 8, 2024

Note: Appointments that are not converted to virtual will be rescheduled.

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

C. W. “Bill” Young VAMC Campus Tuesday, Oct 8 – Thursday, Oct 10. The campus will be CLOSED . (Including Emergency Department)

All other sites of care CLOSED Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Thursday, Oct 10

Tampa VA Healthcare System

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Tuesday, Oct 8 – Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in-person appointments. Emergency Department will be open for critical needs.

All other sites of care CLOSED Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Thursday, Oct 10

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

FULLY OPERATIONAL on Wednesday, Oct 9

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments Emergency Department will be open for critical needs

All other sites of care CLOSED Thursday, Oct 10

FULLY OPERATIONAL on Friday, Oct 11

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Malcom Randall and Lake City VA Medical Centers Wednesday, Oct 9 – CLOSING AT 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments Emergency Departments will be open

Lake City VA Commerce Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – CLOSING AT 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments

Gainesville Primary Care & Mental Health VA Clinics, Gainesville Optometry, Pain, Dermatology, & Compensation and Pension VA Clinics Wednesday, Oct 9 – CLOSING AT 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments

Palatka VA Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – C LOSING AT 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments

Ocala VA Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – Thursday, Oct 10 CLOSED for in person appointments

The Villages VA Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – Thursday, Oct 10 CLOSED for in person appointments

Jacksonville North, Jacksonville Jefferson, and Jacksonville University Blvd VA Clinics Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments

St. Augustine VA Clinic Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments

Middleburg VA Clinic Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments

Perry VA Clinic Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments

All other sites are FULLY OPERATIONAL (Tallahassee and Marianna VA Clinics)

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Orlando VA Medical Center Wednesday, October 9 CLOSING at 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments Emergency Department will be open for critical needs

All other sites of care CLOSED Wednesday, October 9 – Thursday, Oct 10

Miami VA Healthcare System

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

Florida VBA offices are closed for in-person assistance until Friday, Oct. 11.

They are available for virtual assistance. Veterans can schedule virtual appointments for disability compensation claims and appeals at https://va.my.site.com/VAVERA/s/.

VA Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, Tampa VA Healthcare System, Orlando VA Healthcare System and North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1. The line operates Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST, and Saturday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST.

As a reminder, the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08/ (under highlights), for more information.

Visit Hurricane Milton | Florida Disaster for information on sandbags, evacuation zones, evacuation orders, county emergency management sites, and more. This site will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Contact a State Veterans’ Service Officer at (727) 319-7440 or via email at FDVA.VSO@FDVA.FL.GOV.