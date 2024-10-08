News Release-Demolition of Iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel Underway, Oct. 8, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Oct. 8, 2024

DEMOLITION OF ICONIC UNCLE BILLY’S HILO BAY HOTEL UNDERWAY

(HILO, HAWAI‘I) – Demolition of the condemned and dilapidated Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel is underway, after a bit of an inauspicious beginning.

As heavy equipment and their operators patiently stood by Monday morning for the start of what’s called “hard” demolition of what remains of the building, construction managers tried for more than an hour to find the owner of a car parked in a coned and taped-off section of an adjoining hotel. The concern was that once an excavator began knocking the first of two concrete structures down, debris could fall onto the vehicle. Eventually the car’s owner came out and moved it.

Then, about 15 minutes into the demolition of the first hotel wing, the excavator sprung a hydraulic leak, shutting the demo down for another period. Barring further stoppages, it’s expected both wings will be brought to the ground within the next month.

The hard demolition is nearing the final chapter of the saga of the once celebrated hotel and resort, originally built in the mid-1960s. In 2017, Hawai‘i County condemned the structure, citing public safety and health concerns. Since then, numerous arson fires and law enforcement sweeps of squatters added to the dilapidated specter of the hotel sandwiched between two of Hilo’s best-known hotels.

The DLNR Land Division made numerous attempts to award a lease for renovation or demolition of Uncle Billy’s, but the state and private developers never came to terms.

Last year, Governor Josh Green, M.D., issued an Emergency Proclamation which allowed Phase 1 of the demolition project to begin. Phase 2 will address removal of the paved sections of the property and any contaminated soil.

DLNR Chair Dawn Chang visited the construction site late last week with county and state elected officials. “I’d like to acknowledge the progress from a year ago, in addressing a public health and safety hazard, complaints, unauthorized occupants and significant community frustration. This could not have happened without the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation and the collaboration of the state and Hawai‘i County. Isemoto Contracting has stayed on schedule and within the state’s budget,” Chang said.

The ultimate use of the four-acre parcel has not been determined, but like many others, Nathan Kurohara, who is leading the demolition project for Isemoto Contracting, would like to see it developed into a public place for people to come and enjoy. “I hope they don’t make it a parking lot,” he said.

The wooden lobby and restaurant structure were demolished several weeks ago and due to an agreement with the county, any wood or concrete debris must be cut into pieces smaller than one foot for disposal at the county landfill. In addition, as much of the concrete waste as possible will be diverted away from the landfill to be crushed and recycled. Combined, these measures significantly reduce the amount of landfill space needed for this project.

The arm of the excavator looks like something out of a “Terminator” movie. Piece by piece and section by section it grabs concrete and steel in its teeth and rips it away. Water hoses are trained on the excavator to help keep the dust down.

On Monday, plastic still covered one wing of the hotel, as demo crews waited for final air clearance that asbestos had been successfully removed from the building.

Chang noted the patience of the community and added the demolition of the historic once iconic Uncle Billy’s is leading toward a future of great potential — to be determined.

