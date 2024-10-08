Nighttime striping to close lane at Makawao Avenue and Haleakalā Highway intersection
KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the left turn pocket on Makawao Avenue heading mauka onto Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 to Friday, Oct. 11 for striping work.
During the work, motorists will not be allowed to turn left onto Haleakalā Highway. Motorists heading west toward Kula should continue on Makawao Avenue and make a left turn onto Old Haleakalā Highway.
Highway users should heed all signs and drive with caution around the workers.
