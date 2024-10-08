Assistant Prosecutor Appointed to Muskingum County Comon Pleas Bench

Gerald Anderson II

A new judge will soon be taking the bench in Muskingum County.

Today, Gerald Anderson II, of Zanesville, was appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to the Muskingum County Court of Common Pleas, General Division.

Anderson will fill the seat previously held by Judge Mark Fleegle, who retired in late September. He officially takes office on Oct. 21.

Anderson will be leaving his role of assistant prosecutor at the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office where he has served since 2015.

Anderson graduated in 2014 from Pepperdine University School of Law and briefly worked in private practice between passing the bar exam and accepting a position with the prosecutor’s office.

Before law school, Anderson attended Golden West College where he received an associate’s degree in political science 2008. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in political science in 2011 from Bringham Young University.

Anderson will serve the remainder of Retired Judge Fleegle’s unfinished term and must run for election in November 2026 to retain the seat.