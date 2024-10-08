Neue Auctions' online-only Property of a Gentleman auction, October 18, features 191 lots of luxury items, jewelry, art

Hermes Birkin 50 Ebene Barenia Faubourg brown leather bag with palladium plated hardware, fully lined leather interior, protective feet at the base, with lock, keys (est. $6,000-$10,000). Panthère de Cartier 18k white gold diamond and emerald ring in the form of a panther, set with pave diamonds, inset emerald eyes and black onyx nose, marked (est.$4,000-$6,000). Bvlgari 18k white gold and diamond Serpenti Viper ring, in original boxes, one coil, with pave diamonds. The brilliant-cut diamonds weigh about 0.55ct tdw. (est. $3,000-$5,000). Men’s Rolex Sea-Dweller Deep Sea stainless-steel watch with oyster case, synthetic sapphire crystal and original boxes and papers (est. $5,000-$8,000). Acrylic on paper by Tom Everhart (American, b. 1951), titled Does This Make Me Look Fat No. 11 (2005), signed in ink, dated lower right, in a 44 inch by 66 inch frame (est. $4,000-$7,000).

Highlights include Hermes bags, a Bvlgari Serpenti Viper ring and a Panthère de Cartier ring, plus watches by Breitling, Rolex, Cartier, Muller & Apple/Hermes.

This auction gives bidders a glimpse of how this gentleman lived. It's one of the most fun and colorful auctions we've ever presented.” — Cynthia Maciejewski

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neue Auctions’ online-only Property of a Gentleman auction slated for Friday, October 18th, beginning promptly at 12 o’clock noon Eastern time, features a single-owner’s collection of luxury items, jewelry and art. It’s not a huge auction – just 191 lots – but what it may lack in size it more than makes up for in the quality and value of the merchandise.Most of the artwork was purchased from galleries in California over the last 20 years. The luxury items, including fine watches and jewelry, all pre-owned, are in very nice condition, some with original box and papers. Very few items have reserves. The Friday auction date at 12 noon, now true of all Neue sales moving forward, is designed to accommodate all US and European bidders.“This auction gives bidders a glimpse of how this gentleman lived,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. “It's one of the most fun and colorful auctions we've ever presented. I look around and see constructed LEGOs, some displayed on stacks of orange Hermes boxes, a Warren Platner table nearby and a large Hugo Rivera painting on the wall – all so full of life and color.”Maciejewski said the auction is “a great tribute to a life well lived, and we're so pleased to create this auction catalog for all our bidders to enjoy.” Auction highlights include three Hermes bags (two of them Birkins), a Bvlgari Serpenti Viper ring and a Panthère de Cartier ring , pre-owned watches by Breitling, Rolex, Cartier, Muller and others, plus Apple/Hermes watches as well.The Hermes handbags are expected to attract keen bidder interest. They include the following:• An Hermes Birkin 50 Ebene Barenia Faubourg brown leather bag with palladium plated hardware, fully lined leather interior, protective feet at the base, with lock, keys, dust bag and original box (est. $6,000-$10,000).• An Hermes Ebene Clemence Jean Paul Gaultier designed shoulder Birkin bag 42, with palladium plated hardware, protective feet at the base, lock, keys, clochette and dust bag and original box. (est. $5,000-$8,000).• An Hermes Chocolate Veau Doblis suede Victoria bag, with Clemence brown leather handles and trim, palladium plated zip closure hardware and protective feet at the base, with lock, keys, clochette, luggage tag, dust bag and original box (est. $2,000-$4,000).The jewelry category is just as tantalizing, with fine offerings that include these superb pieces:• A Panthère de Cartier 18k white gold diamond and emerald ring in the form of a panther, set with pave diamonds, inset emerald eyes and black onyx nose, marked Cartier, with Cartier hallmark and AU 750, having 72 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 0.68 cts. (est.$4,000-$6,000).• A Bvlgari 18k white gold and diamond Serpenti Viper ring, in original boxes, one coil, with pave diamonds. The brilliant-cut diamonds have an approximate total weight of 0.55ct tdw. (est. $3,000-$5,000).• A Cartier 18k white gold 'Juste Un Clou' bangle bracelet, size 19, hinge and clasp bracelet in the form of a nail, marked Cartier 19 BLB929 750. In original box and exterior box with booklet. Approximate Weight: 38 grams (est. $2,500-$4,500).Gorgeous watches are plentiful and will feature a Men’s Rolex Sea-Dweller Deep Sea stainless-steel watch with oyster case, synthetic sapphire crystal and original boxes and papers (est. $5,000-$8,000); and a Cartier Santos 100 stainless-steel watch with automatic movement, a crown cover with faceted spinel, silvered opaline dial and Roman numerals (est. $2,000-$4,000).A men’s Cartier Calibre 3389 stainless steel watch with black alligator band, 27 jewel automatic movement, Roman numerals, luminescent hands and date aperture, should reach $3,000-$5,000; while a men’s Breitling Chronomat Evolution stainless steel watch with unidirectional rotating bezel, automatic movement, blue steel face and original Bakelite box, should hit $2,000-$4,000.A men’s Franck Muller Casablanca watch with stainless steel case, engine turned steel salmon colored dial with Arabic numerals and luminous hands, has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500. Also, a Series 6 Hermes for Apple 1 watch made in France, boasting a stainless-steel case, sapphire crystal leather display and Hermes emerald green leather band, is expected to bring $200-$400.A LEGO completed model of the Titanic, model #10294, 9,090 pieces, in three sections to show the interior grand staircase, boiler room and smoking lounge, 53 inches long, is estimated to sail into port for $800-$1,200. Also, a pair of Warren Platner steel and glass side tables, made by Knoll USA, in nice condition with just some light wear, should change hands for $600-$1,000.There are multiple original artworks in the sale for several artists, including Hugo Rivera (Mexican/Calif. 20th/21st century), Tom Everhart (American, b. 1951), and Morton Goode Jackson (American, 20th/21st century). One offering by Rivera is a monumental (60 inch by 84 inch) acrylic on canvas titled Rastaman (2020), artist signed lower right (est. $2,000-$4,000).An acrylic on deckled rag paper by Tom Everhart, titled Does This Make Me Look Fat No. 11 (2005), is signed in ink, dated lower right and float mounted in a 44 inch by 66 inch frame (est. $4,000-$7,000). An acrylic on canvas by Morton Goode Jackson titled On the Outside, 72 inches by 72 inches, is signed lower right and has the artist’s name and title verso (est. $2,000-$4,000).Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up on the two bidding sites. Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notices and info regarding current and future sales. The firm is always seeking quality consignments.To learn more about Neue Auctions and the online-only Property of a Gentleman auction slated for Friday, October 18th, starting at 10 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently. Cynthia Maciejewksi and Bridget McWilliams can be reached by phone at 216-245-6707; or via email at cynthia@neueauctions.com, bridget@neueauctions.com.# # # #

