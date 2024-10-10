Country Bay Music Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever with Superstar Headliners Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band

Country Bay Music Festival Parmalee (photo courtesy of Loud And Live) Country Bay Music Festival first edition 2023

The Festival’s Almost Sold Out Second Edition Will Feature Brand New Experiences, Including an All-New Stage That Promises to Take Line Dancing to a New Level

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The star-studded lineup also includes big name stars Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, and Diplo presents Thomas Wesley

Miami’s largest country music festival just got bigger! Loud And Live, the Miami-based leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events company, announces the arrival of a new addition to the Country Bay Music Festival – the Demesmin & Dover Rodeo Roundup, a brand-new second stage that features line dancing and live performances from up-and-coming country artists such as Eddie and the Getaway, Emily Ann Roberts, Jay Webb, Orlando Mendez, and many more. Country Bay Music Festival is slated to take place on November 9-10 at the iconic and picturesque Miami Marine Stadium, located just minutes from downtown Miami on Key Biscayne. Tickets are now available to purchase here:

Just a few months ago, the anticipated lineup for the festival’s second edition was announced. Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood top the impressive – and expanded – festival bill, along with big-name stars Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, and Diplo presents Thomas Wesley.

Additional performers feature some of the hottest acts in country music – Chris Janson, Parmalee, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Niko Moon, and Redferrin. Rounding out the festival roster are rising stars Chase Matthew, Willie Jones, RVSHVD, Owen Riegling, and Dee Jay Silver, who will be making his return to the grand stage along with Miami-born Orlando Mendez. Also representing South Florida will be Ryan Montgomery and DJ ILLMANIK.

In addition to thrilling main stage performances, festivalgoers can immerse themselves in the country music experience with a variety of activities and enjoy delicious fare from an array of food vendors. With its stunning waterfront location and vibrant atmosphere, the Miami Marine Stadium provides the perfect backdrop for a weekend of music and dancing.

Demesmin & Dover Rodeo Roundup

A brand-new second stage focusing on line dancing and live music from country’s up-and-coming artists! The new stage will feature live performances from Eddie and the Getaway, Emily Ann Roberts, Jay Webb, MC4D, Orlando Mendez, RVSHVD, Waylon Wyatt, Willie Jones, Ryan Charles, and Shaylen. Line dancing lessons provided by Miami’s PBR Buckle Bunnies.

Country Carnival

Step on up and experience the Country Carnival, featuring the signature Country Bay Ferris wheel, high swings, and carnival games for all ages, and what’s new? Country Carnival is now oceanside! But hold onto your hats because what’s a carnival without the ultimate guilty pleasure? Brace yourself for an explosion of flavor with our irresistible carnival food lineup!

The Saloon

The Ford Blue Saloon is returning! Don't forget to grab your cowboy hat and boots as you enter our saloon, where a row of bars will fortify you with the spirit to conquer our mechanical bull ride. The saloon also features cornhole and many other exciting tailgating games.

Boots & Beer Garden

Dive into the ultimate tailgating fun at Coors Light’s Boots and Beer Garden – complete with a chill zone. At the garden, relax from the festival action and enjoy the weekend’s football slate, and of course, beer for purchase and games.



2023’s inaugural festival was an unqualified success, attracting tens of thousands of country music fans who took in riveting performances from Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, and Sam Hunt, amongst many other exciting artists. This year’s installment is sure to deliver another unforgettable two days of non-stop entertainment and celebration of all things country.

A must-see group at this year’s festival is the multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning group Zac Brown Band, who will be bringing their “Chicken Fried” classic to Miami. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, this hard-gigging band from Atlanta has scored six consecutive albums that reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. The group has won three GRAMMY® Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010.

Festival headliner Carrie Underwood hardly needs an introduction, save the fact she is the best-selling female country artist of all time, selling more than 85 million records worldwide. The charismatic Oklahoma native recorded 28 chart-topping singles (14 of which she co-wrote) and is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. More recently, as an American Idol season four winner, Carrie Underwood officially claims her seat at the judges’ table for the first time alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for season 25 of the upcoming singing competition show. American Idol is slated to premiere in 2025.

A unique festival entry is GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ, producer, and songwriter Diplo, a prominent figure in dance music circles who has jumped headlong into country music via his electro-cowboy persona, Thomas Wesley. Diplo’s creation of a Western music persona, particularly under his alias “Thomas Wesley,” is part of his exploration of blending different genres. Diplo, known for his work in electronic and dance music, wanted to experiment with country and Americana styles, which are deeply rooted in American culture. As part of his Thomas Wesley project, Diplo has collaborated with several country music stars, including notable collaborations with Morgan Wallen on smash hit “Heartless,” the Cam-featured “So Long,” and Thomas Rhett for the hit “Dance with Me.” The Thomas Wesley project, particularly with the release of his album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, was his way of pushing boundaries and continuing his trend of genre experimentation. Through these collaborations, Diplo aimed to bridge the gap between country and other modern genres, showing his versatility as a producer and artist. His power collaborations with global stars such as Justin Bieber, Sia, and Morgan Wallen, have racked up over two billion streams on Spotify alone.

Country Bay Music Festival Tickets are 85% sold out and limited tickets are available to purchase, starting at $199.99. Attendees can purchase and receive festival notifications by signing up at https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/tickets/.

