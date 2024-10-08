Nasdaq Resumes Trading in BAIYU Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BYU) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 9, 2024. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on September 5, 2024 at 7:50 p.m. Eastern Time.



