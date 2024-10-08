Community Economic Revitalization Board approved $8,321,000 in low-interest loans and grants

The Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) approved $8,321,000 in low-interest loans and grants for economic development and public infrastructure improvements intended to spur business growth and job creation in nine counties. Read the full announcement (on Box).

