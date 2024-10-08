NC Emergency Management Shares Debris Cleanup Guidelines 

In the coming days and weeks clearing debris will become an important focus of our recovery efforts. That will include separating debris into the following categories: 1) large appliances; 2) construction debris; 3) vegetative debris; 4) hazardous waste; 5) electronics; and 6) household waste. Debris needs to be separated into these six categories in order to be properly collected.

If Hurricane Helene caused damage to your home or belongings, make sure to document it. This is critically important in getting reimbursed. Take photos before you begin cleaning up. Make a list of damaged or lost items and gather receipts. Doing this helps speed up the process with insurance and other assistance programs, and ensures you get properly compensated. Before you start the clean-up process, remember:

Wear PPE such as long pants, goggles, gloves and sturdy shoes.

Stay off damaged structures.

Be aware that snakes or other hazardous animals could be present.

Debris should be placed curbside and not block the roadway or access to the property. Place debris away from trees, poles or other structures (e.g., fire hydrants, meters, etc.) to make removal work easier. Contact your local municipality for collection schedules.

Never touch, cut, remove or place debris on downed power lines. As power is restored, this could cause damage, serious injury or death. If using a chain saw during debris removal, please remember to: Avoid contact with power lines until the lines are verified as being de-energized. Always cut at or below waist level to ensure that you always have full control over the chain saw. Be sure that other people are a safe distance away from anyone operating a chain saw. For example, for users taking down a tree, bystanders should be at least two tree lengths away. As you work, clear the area where you are cutting of possible hazards such as cut trees, nails or cables to make the area safer to work and create an escape path in case of emergency. Take extra care in cutting trees or branches that are bent or caught under something else, as kickback can cause serious injury.



Call your local fire department to inspect or remove chemicals, propane tanks and other hazardous materials. If you suspect debris contains toxic substances, seal them in plastic bags to prevent them from becoming airborne. Always wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning up debris, especially after handling items contaminated by floodwater or sewage. If you get your drinking water from a private well and your area has experienced flooding, make sure its water is safe before drinking. Learn more.

Do not to block utility boxes with debris, as this can cause injury or damage.

If you find any visible cables while clearing debris, wait for professionals to handle them.

Never burn trash, lumber, tires, plastics or other man-made materials.

Be wary of anyone who approaches you offering debris removal or water testing services. Scammers often use disasters as an opportunity to take survivors’ money.

Do your research before doing business with a company. Check with the Better Business Bureau to see if they have complaints against the company. Be sure companies you do business with are licensed and insured.

If they want you to pay in full up front, walk away.

If you need your water tested, you can find state-approved water testing labs through the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s by visiting their website or by calling 877-623-6748.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff's department or contact North Carolina Attorney General’s Office at 877-566-7226 or visit www.ncdoj.gov/protecting-consumers.

Resources