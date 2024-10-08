Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,638 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Urges Compliance Orders Against TikTok

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces he has joined a coalition of 22 Attorneys General to enforce a court order that requires TikTok to comply with an ongoing multistate consumer protection investigation and to preserve and produce relevant evidence.

“South Dakota and other states have issued requests for information related to TikTok’s business practices in the past, and the company has failed to produce the requested information,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This action is part of a continuing effort to protect children and to hold TikTok accountable for its role in harming the mental health of young people.”

Last year when TikTok failed to produce the requested information, 46 states filed an amicus brief in support of Tennessee when it sought an enforcement action in state court to compel TikTok to comply with its requests. The court has twice ordered TikTok to produce responsive documents and witnesses for deposition, but TikTok has failed to fully comply with these orders.

Other Attorneys General joining the joining the amicus brief are from Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. 

                                                      ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Urges Compliance Orders Against TikTok

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more