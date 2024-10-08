Attorney General Jackley Urges Compliance Orders Against TikTok

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces he has joined a coalition of 22 Attorneys General to enforce a court order that requires TikTok to comply with an ongoing multistate consumer protection investigation and to preserve and produce relevant evidence.

“South Dakota and other states have issued requests for information related to TikTok’s business practices in the past, and the company has failed to produce the requested information,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This action is part of a continuing effort to protect children and to hold TikTok accountable for its role in harming the mental health of young people.”

Last year when TikTok failed to produce the requested information, 46 states filed an amicus brief in support of Tennessee when it sought an enforcement action in state court to compel TikTok to comply with its requests. The court has twice ordered TikTok to produce responsive documents and witnesses for deposition, but TikTok has failed to fully comply with these orders.

Other Attorneys General joining the joining the amicus brief are from Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

