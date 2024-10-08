WTO members discuss legal and regulatory issues under work programme on e-commerce

Members shared their national experiences in creating a regulatory environment for digital trade and noted the need to continue to take stock of experiences in the form of dedicated discussions and workshops.

Members also noted the need for the WTO to use its convening power to collaborate with other stakeholders, such as international organizations, the private sector and other experts, in order to have a deeper examination of the e-commerce issues at hand.

Members noted that topics such as consumer protection, data protection and cybersecurity are amongst the areas that can be addressed through developing the necessary legal and regulatory frameworks, which can enhance trust and help create a conducive environment for e-commerce.

Several members also highlighted that work undertaken in the context of the Joint Statement Initiative on E-commerce among a group of WTO members and in regional trade agreements can be a point of departure or a reference point in the development of those frameworks.

Ambassador Richard Brown of Jamaica, the new facilitator of the work programme, said that the next dedicated session will be on 12 November.