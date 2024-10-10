Longtime West Chester Veteran Opens Boutique Brokerage Firm

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An expert in the mortgage and banking industries for more than 25 years, longtime West Chester resident Angela Cooper has announced the establishment of a boutique-style mortgage brokerage firm, Market St. Mortgage . Cooper will serve as founder and CEO of the business, which officially launches on October 1, 2024.Leading up to Market St. Mortgage, Cooper’s long career in business and finance was launched while she was still in high school. In 2009, Cooper founded the award-winning West Chester mortgage company The Rate Kings Mortgage, eventually partnering with her husband and growing the business into a multi-million dollar firm with licensure in five states. Following their divorce, Cooper sought to establish a boutique brokerage firm with an intentional focus on personalized services exclusively in Pennsylvania.“As a single mom with a small business, I understand the complexities of new beginnings,” Cooper says. “Especially when it comes to mortgages, no two journeys look the same. I want people to know that I’m here to help with those key moments.”Cooper founded Market St. Mortgage on the belief that honesty and transparency are the cornerstones of a successful business. Almost as soon as she had decided on the Market St. name — which nods to a street that weaves through the heart of West Chester — Cooper established a core system of values to serve as its bedrock. The firm upholds values of integrity, empathy, communication, innovation, sustainability, and community — which Cooper is especially excited to work on.“I really want to become more involved in the community as a whole,” Cooper says. A resident of West Chester since 2005, her prior business endeavors — and raising her two boys — consumed much of her time. “I’m so proud to be a new member of the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry, and look forward to becoming more immersed in the lives of the community.”###ABOUT MARKET ST. MORTGAGEMarket St. Mortgage was founded in 2024 on the belief that honesty and transparency are the cornerstones of a successful business. Established by Angela Cooper, a veteran of the mortgage and banking industries for more than 25 years, the business prides itself on creating and fostering relationships, and finding joy in helping people buy or refinance a home.

