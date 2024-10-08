Lawrenceville, GA (October 8, 2024) – At the request of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Emmanuel Patrick Bearden, age 44, of Peachtree Corners, GA, was shot and is in critical, but stable condition. No deputies were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on October 7, 2024, at about 3:10 p.m., Bearden entered the Gwinnett County Jail wearing body armor. He was with his young daughter. Deputies attempted to address Bearden’s purpose for being at the jail and screened Bearden through security. During this time, Bearden became hostile. Bearden then carried his daughter to his car and retrieved multiple guns. Deputies gave Bearden commands, which he did not comply with, and Bearden shot at the deputies. Deputies returned fire, hitting Bearden. Officers immediately rendered aid to Bearden, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His daughter was unharmed during the incident and was reunited with other members of the family.

The GBI has charged Bearden with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are expected.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.