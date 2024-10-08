US Signs Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement with El Salvador 

SOPDOC Troy Miller signs a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement with Alexandra Hill, Foreign Minister, Ministry of Foreign Relations and Bejamin Mayorga, Director General of Customs of El Salvador.

SAN SALVADOR – The United States signed a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) with El Salvador today, further strengthening border security and trade facilitation between the two countries.

“We value our partnership with El Salvador in pursuing our mutual goal of stronger borders and more efficient trade facilitation. This expands on our already close partnership on border security and trade efforts,” Troy Miller, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner, said during the signing ceremony. “Moving forward, our cooperation will enable safer and more secure trade — that benefits consumers and businesses alike, and strengthens our economies. At the same time, it will allow us to continue working together to deter, detect, disrupt, and prosecute those who attempt to violate our borders for nefarious purposes. This Agreement lays a solid foundation for the cooperation and collaboration needed to ensure a prosperous and secure future for generations to come.”

Once entered into force, the CMAA will allow the United States and El Salvador to exchange information and provide mutual assistance on customs offenses, thus strengthening the collaboration between the two countries. This CMAA reflects the United States’ commitment to its relationship and collaboration with El Salvador on a wide range of issues, including securing the countries’ borders against terrorists, combating drug traffickers, and disrupting the operations of transnational criminal organizations.

“These actions contribute to the simplification, automation and transparency of the import, export and transit processes of goods, which brings important benefits to trade operators, facilitating the clearance flows of their operations and promoting compliance with foreign trade regulations,” said Jerson Posada, Minister of Finance of El Salvador.

CMAAs are bilateral agreements between the United States and its international partners that are enforced by their respective customs administrations. They provide the legal framework for the exchange of information and evidence to assist countries in the enforcement of customs laws, including duty evasion, trafficking, proliferation, money laundering and terrorism-related activities. CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are the implementing agencies for the United States.