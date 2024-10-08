HIP Video Promo Presents: (BR)OTHERS releases all new music video '(Br)other'

Minneapolis dynamic duo (BR)OTHERS drop brand new single "(Br)other"

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Bland and Sonny T of (BR)OTHERS are Minneapolis marvels—expertly applying their decades of experience to craft a fresh, soulful sound that resonates with music lovers of all generations. As alumni of The New Power Generation, Prince, Michael, and Sonny collaborated as a trio of sorts, working and performing together across numerous projects and tours in the early 90s. Michael, best known for his drumming talent and perfect pitch, has since worked with Soul Asylum, Vulfpeck, Paul Westerberg, and more. Meanwhile, Sonny’s electrifying basswork and vibrant personality contributed to projects in the Minneapolis music scene, including Back to Black, The Lewis Connection, and the Cory and the Wongnotes variety show. Coming together for the first time in years, these longtime friends are ready to showcase their funky, ebullient, original sound in an expertly produced debut single, backed by Soul Asylum’s guitarist Ryan Smith’s (The Melismatics, Ryan And Pony) new label, Hygh Tension Records.

“(Br)other” is a superbly crafted debut single for this pair—acting almost as a campy theme song to introduce listeners to Michael and Sonny’s personalities and brotherly bond. Their soulful and melodic voices complement each other perfectly—harmonizing together like they’ve been doing it forever. Though these two have never released music as a duo until now, the song’s ultra-groovy, undeniably funky sound showcases a giftedness and expertise that can only be developed through years of collaboration. This lighthearted track excellently illustrates Michael and Sonny’s style and swagger as they reintroduce themselves as a force of funk sure to capture the hearts of a new generation of listeners.

“We’ve got a sound we just can’t hide,” they admit. The song leaves listeners with a fantastic first impression and gives them an exciting peek at what’s to come.

The “(Br)other” animated music video takes viewers on a vivid visual journey, artistically capturing Michael and Sonny’s lively nature and easygoing spirit. Jason East’s imaginative creative efforts, featuring stop-motion paper cutouts and animated avatars designed by Sarah Miscavage, brings viewers along for an out-of-this-world adventure reminiscing on the duo’s decades of friendship. It’s a visually stunning masterpiece meticulously designed and animated over a few months of patient work. This spectacle is not only a treat for the eyes but also fits perfectly with (BR)OTHERS’ smooth sound and invigorating funk—giving viewers an inside look at Michael and Sonny’s fraternal, warmhearted relationship sparked by a shared passion for making music. It’s a can’t-miss reminder that no matter what universe they’re in, Michael and Sonny will always be brothers.

