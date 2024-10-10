Secret Network Foundation Unveils First Board Members, Welcomes Web3 Industry Experts

The Board of Directors includes Alex Zaidelson, Sandy Carter, and Megan Nilsson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Secret Network Foundation, one of the leading organizations contributing to the Secret Network blockchain, has announced the appointment of a supervisory board. The supervisory group will oversee the operations of the Secret Network Foundation, advising on strategy and acting as an additional accountability measure.

The inaugural external board members for SNF are Sandy Carter, CEO of Unstoppable Domains, and Megan Nilsson aka Crypto Megan, a prominent Web3 speaker and advisor.

As the incumbent Labs representative, Alex Zaidelson, CEO of SCRT Labs, will continue in his role as advisor and mentor to SNF. He will officially replace Guy Zyskind, who has held this role since the inception of SNF. The support of SCRT Labs has been invaluable in forming the foundation’s role over the past fifteen months.

With these appointments, the Secret Network Foundation is adding years of industry experience and expert knowledge to its DNA, placing it in a stronger position than ever before to propel Secret Network forward.

Lisa Loud, executive director of Secret Network Foundation, welcomed the new members saying:

“As stewards of the Secret Network Foundation, we have a responsibility to foster collaboration, innovation, and communication within our community. I have full confidence that, with the input and guidance of these industry icons, Secret Network will accelerate its domain authority in the field of on-chain cryptography using secure enclaves.

These two women represent beacons of achievement in the blockchain space, having pioneered the emergence of decentralized tech into stolid web2 arenas such as top level domains and traditional finance. I am so proud and excited to be working with such luminaries, who are already contributing to Secret’s recognition as a thought leader in cutting edge technologies.”

Sandy Carter expressed her enthusiasm: "I'm excited to support Secret Network in bringing privacy and security to Web3. Together we will lead the charge in building a more secure and decentralized future.”

Sandy Carter

Sandy Carter is currently the Chief Operating Officer at Unstoppable Domains, a platform that enables users to establish blockchain-based domain names and decentralized websites. In this role she oversees company operations, sales, marketing, business development, legal, customer service, and more. She previously served as IBM’s worldwide General Manager of Ecosystem Development, where she was the global evangelist responsible for connecting emerging technology companies and accelerators with enterprises to increase productivity. Following IBM, Sandy moved into the role of Vice President of Amazon Web Services. There she established Amazon’s Enterprise Workload division involving business innovation, strategy, roadmap, talent acquisition, new partnerships, and programs.

Sandy is an international speaker who has presented in 80+ countries and author of 3 best-selling books. A trailblazer behind new business and technology market entry and a recognized business and marketing thought leader, Sandy has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, London Economic Times, USA Today, Economic Times of India, Business Insider, Forbes, Venture Beat, Silicon Beat, Ad Age, Huffington Post and other numerous media outlets. Sandy Carter has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelors in Computer Science from Duke University.

Crypto Megan

Megan Nilsson, widely known as Crypto Megan, is a leading Web3 strategic advisor, working with C-level executives, companies, global brands and celebrities. Her expertise has established her as one of the top advisors globally, specialising in bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3, and she is actively involved in ground breaking Tier1 projects poised to transform the entire landscape.

Recognised worldwide for her thought leadership on the future of Web3, Megan is a sought-after speaker at prominent industry events. Megan also hosts the highly acclaimed ‘Crypto Megan Podcast’ where she interviews influential figures in the Web3 space. Through her project, she aims to inspire and educate newcomers to the crypto space by providing credible, engaging content on the cultural and financial revolution shaping the industry – a paradigm shift.

Megan has also appeared as a guest star judge on Tim Draper’s show, Meet the Drapers, which has garnered 40 million viewers globally. Her podcast is now featured on Tim Draper’s Draper TV, which aims to become the ‘Netflix’ for tech entrepreneurs and crypto pioneers.

Alex Zaidelson

A multi-disciplinary Web3 executive with experience in Product Management, Venture Capital, Business Development, R&D and Marketing, Alex Zaidelson is currently the CEO of SCRT Labs, the core development team building the Secret Network blockchain. SCRT Labs works closely with the Secret Network Foundation, ensuring alignment in areas such as marketing, business development, and developer relations, with the goal of collectively driving Secret Network forward.

Alex previously worked in roles such as Chief Business and Data Officer at VirtuSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange, and CEO at Beam, a blockchain focusing on confidential data for Web3 applications.

About Secret Network

Secret Network is a layer 1 blockchain that enables decentralized confidential computing (DeCC). Its unique value proposition of encrypted data in smart contracts unlocks powerful new use-cases for Web3, by providing essential data protection capabilities. Secret Network is interoperable with blockchains based on EVM, Cosmos SDK, and Solana, allowing it to provide DeCC to nearly every major blockchain through cross-chain communication. Launched in 2020, Secret Network has been a pioneer in bringing confidential computing to Web3.

