Carpenter Contractor Trust Applauds Milestone in Clean Energy Movement with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Projects

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT) proudly supports Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) as it announces the approval of its Construction and Operations Plans by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2. This landmark achievement marks a significant step forward in the movement toward clean energy in New Jersey.

The approval of Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 represents a pivotal moment in the transition to renewable energy. These projects will generate enough clean energy to power over 1 million homes in New Jersey, contributing substantially to the state’s goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035.

“Union carpenters and other skilled workers are essential to the success of these projects,” said Phil Diaz, NJ Training Director Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Centers. “Union carpenters are meeting the demand with skilled training at our outdoor training facility dedicated to Offshore Wind Training in Hammonton. The expertise and dedication these workers exhibit will ensure we meet our clean energy goals and provide sustainable power to New Jersey homes.”

The CCT emphasizes the crucial role of a trained workforce, including union carpenters, in realizing the mission of creating renewable energy for more than 1 million homes in New Jersey. These projects are expected to create thousands of in-demand jobs and drive billions of dollars in supply chain investments across the state.

Atlantic Shores Projects 1 and 2 will deliver 2,800 megawatts of safe, reliable renewable power. These projects will provide clean energy, stimulate economic growth, and create good-paying jobs, reinforcing New Jersey’s leadership in the clean energy sector.

Gov. Phil Murphy emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, “Offshore wind will strengthen our state’s economy through supply chain investments and good-paying union jobs. Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration clearing the way for this milestone, we are one step closer to achieving 100% clean electricity by 2035.”

The Carpenter Contractor Trust is proud to support Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind in this monumental step toward a sustainable and clean energy future for New Jersey. With the support of a skilled workforce and strong leadership, these projects will pave the way for a greener, more prosperous state.

