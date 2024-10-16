Coastal Microscopes acquired by founder Bryan Hoffman, moving to Newport, RI. Specializes in custom research microscopy solutions and concierge-level support.

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newport, RI – October XX, 2024 – Coastal Microscopes, a leader in providing high-quality microscopy, imaging solutions, and accessories, is excited to announce that Bryan Hoffman, the company's original founder, has successfully acquired Coastal Microscopes from Copia Scientific. This acquisition marks a new chapter for the company as it returns to its roots as an independent, LGBT-certified, and minority-owned small business.Founded in 2018 as Boston Microscopes, the company initially focused on selling both new and refurbished microscopes. In 2021, it merged with several companies to form Copia Scientific, expanding its reach and product offerings. However, as of September 18, 2024, Coastal Microscopes has spun off to once again operate as an independent company. This strategic move allows the company to focus solely on its core strengths—custom-built microscopy solutions and concierge-level customer service for clients in the educational, research, and industrial sectors.“We are thrilled to regain our independence and return to what we do best—providing tailored, high-quality microscopy systems for our customers,” said Bryan Hoffman, CEO and Founder of Coastal Microscopes. “By becoming an LGBT-certified business again, we reaffirm our commitment to diversity and inclusivity, while delivering innovative and dependable products to our clients.”In addition to this exciting transition, Coastal Microscopes will be moving into a new facility at 166 JT Connell Highway in Newport, RI on November 1, 2024. This new location is equipped with a showroom and demo facility, allowing the company to expand its capabilities in custom microscopy and imaging solutions. We offer both on site and remote demos. The facility will house a dedicated team of experts who are ready to serve clients with personalized support and technical expertise.The Coastal Microscopes Management team includes:Bryan Hoffman – CEO/FounderCatherine Boyd – Senior Sales ManagerTim Feinstein – Lead, Operations and Technical SalesRob Rodriguez – Lead EngineerSally Halpin – Office ManagerWith over 20 partner brands, including Hamamatsu, Tucsen, 89North, Chroma, Accu-Scope, and more, Coastal Microscopes specializes in designing and building custom microscopy systems that integrate both new and refurbished components. The company’s concierge-style approach ensures that each client receives individualized support and application-specific solutions.“Our clients trust us because we don’t just sell equipment—we build systems tailored to their unique needs, combining the best of refurbished and new technology from our trusted partners,” said Catherine Boyd, Senior Sales Manager. “We work closely with our clients to ensure that every microscope we deliver is perfectly suited to their requirements, whether it’s for research, clinical, or industrial use.”Coastal Microscopes offers a wide range of services, including installation, technical support, and maintenance, ensuring that customers receive top-tier service at every step. With a renewed focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, the company is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the microscopy field.As part of its commitment to quality and sustainability, Coastal Microscopes continues to offer refurbished microscopes that meet rigorous standards for performance and reliability. By refurbishing and repurposing high-quality equipment, the company helps customers save on costs while reducing environmental impact—without compromising on the cutting-edge technology needed for advanced imaging and research.To celebrate this exciting milestone, Coastal Microscopes will be hosting an open house event at the new Newport facility in February, where clients and partners are invited to tour the new space and learn more about the company’s expanded capabilities.For more information on Coastal Microscopes, visit www.coastalmicroscopes.com or contact the sales team at sales@coastalmicroscopes.com or 617-299-0920.

