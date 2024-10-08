HIP Video Promo Presents: Ghost Hounds release brand new music video "Long Ride Home"

Breakout band Ghost Hounds pairs up with Patty Griffin on their latest country single "Long Ride Home"

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a country blues rock band that regularly racks up tens of thousands of views across their social media platforms and has amassed millions of streams on their Spotify discography, Ghost Hounds are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry and have been tapped to be the biggest “Breakout Band” of 2025. This band is composed of members SAVNT on lead vocals, Tyler Chiarelli and Thomas Tull on guitars, Kristin Weber on fiddle, Bennett Miller on bass, Joe Munroe on keys, and Sydney Driver on drums. These musicians have developed their sound on the road opening for the icons that their music is inspired by like The Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks, and ZZ Top- and it shows! Together these musicians create country blues rock bliss with a wall of sound fans simply can’t ignore. Their musical discography has awarded them recognition from the prestigious publications of Billboard, American Songwriter, and more with four studio albums to date, the last being released under Gibson Records. Now, Ghost Hounds are gracing fans with their cover and music video interpretation of Patty Griffin’s 2002 hit “Long Ride Home” featuring the legendary folk American singer/songwriter herself!

Brilliantly directed by Jay Arcansalin who has credits with modern industry giants like Mike Posner and Imagine Dragons, the “Long Ride Home” video heartbreakingly captures the grief and regret accompanied by losing a loved one. The video opens with a black-and-white depiction of a man getting into a vintage-looking funeral car and driving down a winding graveyard path while Griffin’s lyrics paint a similar picture. SAVNT’s rich and soulful voice floats over a solo guitar progression highlighting the emotional journey of the man on screen as viewers see a tear roll down his cheek while laying flowers down on a grave. The video then cuts over to SAVNT leaning against the same car in the opening shot where he remains throughout the video as if he is giving a nod to his loss while singing Griffin’s heart-wrenching lyrics. His voice moves from soft and solemn to powerful as the rest of the band comes in and the story moves to the man ruminating on his life with his loved one. Griffin’s light and airy voice is finally revealed in the second verse as she duets with SAVNT to create a beautifully blended tone between the two. The video ends just as it begins with a wailing fiddle fading out to leave the listener with a simple guitar and a feeling of emptiness looming in their hearts. If listeners ever had the misfortune of losing a loved one, the Ghost Hounds cover of “Long Ride Home” will give them the cathartic cry they need and leave them wanting more.

