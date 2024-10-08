HIP Video Promo Presents: Nya's latest short clip "Beauty Comes From Pain" featured on Wonderland Magazine

From her anticipated debut full-length album, Nya unveils the passionate title track "Beauty Comes From Pain"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No monster in mythology is as ferocious as an angel scorned. That’s not just because angels have supernatural powers. It’s because they’ve got righteousness on their side. When an angel attacks, she’s not doing it because she wants to. She’s doing it because she has to: because she’s got to in a world that has done her dirty and stolen her dignity. When that happens, even hell does nothing to stop her.

In the beautifully shot and highly ambitious short film “Beauty Comes From Pain,” Nya is that celestial being. She takes no joy in the vengeance she metes out to her adversaries — just a grim satisfaction in putting things right. The American-Uruguayan pop singer plays the role to the hilt, embodying the pain, confusion, and determination for recompense of the woman wronged in every frame. And as anybody who has ever seen a Nya video before, she certainly looks the part of an angel.

The release of the new track comes at a significant moment in the artist’s journey. “Beauty Comes From Pain” is the title track from Nya’s upcoming debut — a full-length set that shows off every facet of her intriguing character. Everything is here: the brooding love songs, the sophisticated throwback pop that alludes to classic film soundtracks, the alternately hypnotic and propulsive beats, the tracks that seem to call out from an imaginary fairground where the party and the heartbreak never stop. “Beauty Comes From Pain” is an aching ballad sung with the passion and total commitment that followers have come to expect from Nya. It’s why she’s got millions of followers on social networks, it’s why she is touring with Lindsey Sterling as the supporting artist for her fall 2024 European Union/United Kingdom Duality Tour, and it’s why her rise to prominence, popularity, and critical acclaim has been unstoppable.

Nya gets to show off her magnetic stage presence in the “Beauty Comes From Pain” clip, too. She’s the main attraction at a futuristic bar staffed by android-like personnel and tricked out with holographic menus and other technophilic attractions. But she’s also a supernatural being trapped on earth when assailants stripped her of her wings and, quite literally, converted them to angel dust. To what lengths will she go to turn the tables on her captors and reclaim her power? As far as she needs to, of course.

