UWANT Launched B200 SE The Quiet Clean Spot Cleaner with QuietCore Technology

BRUCHSAL, GERMANY, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular cleaning brand UWANT has announced the launch of The UWANT B200 SE Quiet Clean Spot Cleaner , which offers robust and quiet cleaning with its QuietCore Technology. This latest product by UWANT is compact and user-friendly, ensuring effective cleaning for various textile surfaces and providing professional results at home. Discover the UWANT difference.The UWANT B200 SE Quiet Clean Spot Cleaner makes deep cleaning effortless and efficient. Its versatile appliance tackles tasks such as sofa cleaning, carpet cleaning, pet cleanup, car seat cleanup, and stain removal. Its user-friendly design ensures professional-level cleanliness at home.QuietCore TechnologyA standout feature of the B200 SE is its QuietCore Technology, which reduces noise levels by 57%. This provides a peaceful cleaning experience for homes with babies or sensitive pets.Effortless Deep CleaningWith powerful suction of 12,000 Pa, the B200 SE effectively removes dirt. Using UwantSolution and lukewarm water (up to 55oC), it dissolves stains, dirt, and odours, making it suitable for various textiles like carpets, couches, car seats and mattresses. Its compact and portable design adds to its convenience.Experience the UWANT DifferenceUWANT's mission is to offer innovative cleaning solutions that simplify life. The B200 SE Quiet Clean Spot Cleaner exemplifies this mission, delivering exceptional cleaning power with minimal noise and maximum convenience. Priced at just 119.99 EUR, it offers great value and performance compared to others. Plus, the launch campaign includes amazing offers. Experience the UWANT difference and transform your home cleaning routine.About UWANTFounded by Jack Yang in Suzhou, UWANT is a leading provider of smart, affordable solutions for the modern home. Backed by a team of over 100 engineers, UWANT invests heavily in innovation, having secured over 100 patents and winning the prestigious Red Dot Award in 2023. The company’s 20,000 square meter facility and $12.6 million in R&D funding ensure its products are designed to enhance everyday living.Discover more about the UWANT B200 SE on the official website or find it on Amazon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.