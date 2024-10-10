Music Recording Legend Bob Clearmountain & Apogee Electronics Host Immersive Audio Event at Two Premier Toronto Studios

Bob Clearmountain at the Apogee Offices Studio, Santa Monica California

SFM and Apogee bring Dolby Atmos visionary to Metalworks Institute and Strada XR

It is our honour to welcome and host Bob Clearmountain, whose contributions to music continue to be immeasurable” — Neil Foster, Strada XR co-owner

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Canadian pro-audio distributor SFM, in partnership with Santa Monica-based Apogee Electronics, is pleased to announce a pair of premier industry events coming to Toronto in October. Music recording legend, Bob Clearmountain and Co-Founder and CEO of Apogee, Betty Bennett, visit Toronto production pillars Metalworks Institute and Strada XR for two red-carpet demonstrations of Dolby Atmos immersive audio on October 15th. The twin events will bring students, faculty, producers, engineers, and recording studio professionals together to experience next-generation immersive audio, powered by Apogee's latest Symphony Studio line of interfaces at two of the GTA's top-tier production facilities.

Widely considered one of music's most influential mixing engineers, Clearmountain has chalked up scores of seminal hits, has won multiple Grammy, Emmy and TEC awards and received the 1st Music Producers Guild ICON Award. He has mixed some of the most iconic live shows in music history, including Live Aid, The Concert for New York for 9/11, and most recently, the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts at Wembley Stadium and The Forum. Defining the sounds and techniques that have inspired generations of engineers and producers, Clearmountain continues to clear a path to the summit of today's most challenging audio formats - immersive audio, and specifically the Dolby Atmos standard.

A Full Day of Dolby Atmos Immersion

Just over a decade since its inception, Dolby Atmos technology is rapidly gaining market traction and demand, with Apple Music today giving preference to new releases with Atmos immersive versions included. Bob Clearmountain has been at the crest of this wave since the outset. Clearmountain will demonstrate his unique approach at two invite-only events on October 15th.

The morning event will take place on October 15 with a ribbon cutting event and talk at the iconic Metalworks Institute, to celebrate the inauguration of Metalworks' revamped Studio 6 featuring the 80 input SSL 9080 K console and two Apogee Symphony I/O Mk II audio interfaces capable of recording and mixing in Dolby Atmos 9.1. 4.

Established in 1978, Metalworks has long been considered one of North America's premier recording facilities, hosting global superstars and producers, including Bob Clearmountain himself.

“We’re thrilled to have Bob Clearmountain back at Metalworks to inspire our students with his expertise”, said Gil Moore, Metalworks Founder. “Bob’s immense impact on the music industry cannot be understated, and we are grateful that he is here to help launch our newly installed Atmos system.”

The invite-only, afternoon/evening sessions will be held at Strada XR, a new, state-of-the-art virtual and post-production facility in Mississauga Ontario. Strada XR, designed by Pilchner Schoustal International, Inc., specializes in Dolby Atmos services and boasts a 550-square-foot control room, 780-square-foot live room, multiple isolation booths, and cutting-edge virtual production technology, including a 50 x 16 ft LED volume wall, creating a fully immersive environment for virtual productions and live events.

“It is our honour to welcome and host Bob Clearmountain, whose contributions to music continue to be immeasurable,” expresses Neil Foster, one of Strada XR’s owners. “We're extremely excited to offer industry professionals the chance to experience the future of immersive music firsthand.”

Bob Clearmountain has been an instrumental force in shaping the sound of contemporary music. With a career spanning over four decades described by Sound on Sound magazine as having "his name on more hit records than anyone else in the history of popular music", Clearmountain's work has defined the sonic identity of legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Bryan Adams, among others. Renowned for his innovative mixing techniques and meticulous attention to detail, he is widely regarded as one of the most influential engineers in the music industry and continues to be a music production trailblazer in his own right.

Clearmountain is a firm believer that immersive audio is the future of music consumption. He feels that Immersive listening offers a completely new way of experiencing music. It's not just about hearing it—it's about being surrounded by it, feeling every nuance. The acclaimed mixer believes that immersive technology is going to fundamentally reshape how we connect with and appreciate music.

Mixing for Dolby Atmos with Apogee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.