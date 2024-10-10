Dee Lucas Mesmerizes Live @ the Ervay: Exclusive Trent Brown Interview with the Man behind the Sax

Dee Lucus Interviews with In Concert TV

"Billboard-charting saxophonist Dee Lucas reflects on his 20-year career and performs tracks from his new album Twenty on In Concert TV, Live at the Ervay."

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of smooth jazz were treated to an unforgettable night as Billboard-charting saxophonist Dee Lucas performed live at the Ervay Theater last week, celebrating the release of his latest album, Twenty. The evening, marked by Lucas' soulful performance, was followed by an insightful interview with Trent Brown, host of In Concert TV on Keymark TV . The full interview, in which Lucas reflects on his 20-year career, is now available to stream on the In Concert TV Show via Keymark TV.Performing in front of a packed house, Lucas delivered captivating fan-favorite “Twenty.” His smooth saxophone melodies resonated deeply with the audience, making the night a celebration of his lasting impact on smooth jazz. Twenty, commemorating two decades of groundbreaking work, features collaborations with notable artists like Michael Broening and Kevin Bennett. He also treated the crowd to his track, "Zimbabwe", to the delight of all in attendance. Zimbabwe is a must stream.After the performance, Lucas sat down for an exclusive interview on In Concert TV. The conversation offered a rare glimpse into Lucas’ creative process, inspirations, and advice for the jazz’s future stars.I’ve always admired Dee’s unique sound and his ability to push the boundaries of smooth jazz. In this conversation, we went beyond the music to learn more about the man behind the saxophone. I believe our viewers will gain a whole new appreciation for his artistry and the heart he puts into his music.The interview is part of In Concert TV's mission to bring viewers closer to the artists shaping today’s music landscape. In partnership with the legendary Ervay Theater, this show is helping to shape Dallas into one of the crown jewels of the jazz universe and a must stop for the jazz greats and up and coming artists.Jazz lovers and Dee Lucas fans can now watch the full interview by tuning in to In Concert TV on Keymark TV, available online and on Roku. The episode celebrates Lucas' new album and his continued evolution in the music industry.About Dee LucasDee Lucas has become a prominent name in smooth jazz over the past two decades. From his debut album Remembrance to Twenty, Lucas has consistently topped jazz charts and captivated global audiences with his innovative sound and smooth melodies. Twenty marks his 20th year as a solo artist, featuring collaborations with some of the industry's top talents.About Trent Brown and In Concert TVTrent Brown, CEO of Keymark Advisory , is the host of the In Concert TV Show on Keymark TV, where he highlights the stories and talents of musicians while exploring the transformative power of music. Brown’s unique expertise in business and the arts allows him to foster deep, meaningful conversations with artists, making In Concert TV a must-watch for music lovers.Catch Dee Lucas’ full interview and performance now on In Concert TV via Keymark TV. Stream Dee Lucus music anywhere you stream your music.For Dee Lucus media inquiries, please contact: @deelucus.sax on Instagram

