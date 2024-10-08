PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE - Northwest Regional Planning Commission Energy Plan 10-24-24

VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON THE NORTHWEST REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION’S

REQUEST FOR A DETERMINATION OF ENERGY COMPLIANCE

PURSUANT TO 24 V.S.A. § 4352

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2024 – 5:30 PM

The Vermont Department of Public Service (“Department”) invites the public to a hearing to provide input on the Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s Regional Plan, including the Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s (“NRPC”) Energy Plan. These plans are available for review on the Department’s website at http://publicservice.vermont.gov/. The NRPC is seeking a certification from the Department that these plans comply with energy planning requirements set forth in statute.

Hearing location: The public hearing will be conducted in person at 75 Fairfield Street in St Albans, with a remote option on Thursday, October 24, 5:30 PM. Meeting link, details and related materials are available on the Department’s website at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/about-us/publications-and-resources/energy-resources/act-174-recommendations-and-determination. Meeting link: https://tinyurl.com/NRPC-Act-174

Public comment: The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding this request to the Department via email at PSD.PlanningStandards@vermont.gov. Please include the heading “NRPC’s Determination Request Comments” in the subject line.

Reasonable accommodations are available for this hearing. Please contact Julie Raboin for more information at Julie.M.Raboin@vermont.gov or 802.828.6923. Please request accommodations by October 18, 2024.